18 secrets a plumber won't tell you for free!

Upper Brook Street, Mayfair, London, W1K, Temza design and build
Tradesmen are often some of the best people out there and given that we rely on them to keep our homes running at maximum efficiency! Every now and then, however, you find one that doesn't mind divulging some tricks of the trade and we've encountered one such plumber, who has told us a host of secrets that are very much to our benefit! You won't believe how much money you could save on bathroom plumbing jobs, in particular, if you read this article, so let's take a look and learn some secrets!

1. You don't need plumbers as much as you think.

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

Most jobs are just fiddly and time consuming, but not actually hard!

2. Replacing a washing machine hose is a two minute job.

Handle less Polar white Glamour, PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

Handle less Polar white Glamour

PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens
PTC Kitchens

You can get the parts at any DIY store and fit them easily.

3. Don't put chemical cleaning products in your cistern.

Sanitari Bagno Moderni, bagno chic
bagno chic

bagno chic
bagno chic
bagno chic

They actually rot out your plastic pipes and hardware!

4. Always know where your stopcock is located.

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California homify
homify

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California

homify
homify
homify

At least this way you can stop a leak yourself, before ruining the rest of your home!

5. Hair in the plughole is dangerous.

Botanical Bathroom from Bathrooms.ccom Bathrooms.com
Bathrooms.com

Botanical Bathroom from Bathrooms.ccom

Bathrooms.com
Bathrooms.com
Bathrooms.com

It can totally back up all your water supply and when it starts to decompose, isn't pleasant!

6. Don't believe the hype about flush-able wipes.

Künstlerhaus, Neumannstraße in Düsseldorf - Hochwertiger Mieterausbau, insa4 ingenieure sachverständige architekten
insa4 ingenieure sachverständige architekten

insa4 ingenieure sachverständige architekten
insa4 ingenieure sachverständige architekten
insa4 ingenieure sachverständige architekten

There's no such thing, as they all clog your drain eventually. Stick to toilet paper.

7. Get a fixed-rate contract agreed, not an hourly one.

Bathroom Temza design and build
Temza design and build

Bathroom

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

When it's in a tradesman's interest to get in, do a good job and get out quickly, you'll be surprised how hard they can work!

8. Replacing your own flush is simple enough for anyone to do it.

Kenny&Mason Cloakrooms, Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

Just follow the instructions on the packet and you'll be fine!

9. Monday call-outs will cost you more.

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

This is because most people try their hand at DIY on a weekend! Clever!

10. Don't hang anything from exposed pipes or ducting.

Bitra Hook Rail, Rowen & Wren
Rowen &amp; Wren

Bitra Hook Rail

Rowen & Wren
Rowen &amp; Wren
Rowen & Wren

It won't look as delightfully industrial when something stops working!

11. Old toilet seats aren't always easy to remove.

Fonds sous-marins, Atelier Frederic Gracia
Atelier Frederic Gracia

Atelier Frederic Gracia
Atelier Frederic Gracia
Atelier Frederic Gracia

They really can get stuck! It's not just you that struggles!

12. Turn off outdoor faucets in winter.

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

If you don't, you'll run the risk of frozen pipes that can be really serious.

13. A dripping tap could be a serious problem.

Kitchen Temza design and build
Temza design and build

Kitchen

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

The longer you leave a tap dripping, the more damage might be occurring, which will cost you more to fix. Get someone of straight away for a drip!

14. Reputable plumbers will come and assess a problem for free.

Perrin & Rowe of Mayfair Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

Perrin & Rowe of Mayfair

Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd
Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd

If they charge you just to come and quote for the work, say no!

15. Don't pick a plumber at random or from a directory.

Small utility sink AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

Small utility sink

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

Word of mouth and recommendations are the only way to know you're getting a great plumber.

16. Clearing away anything that could get in your plumber's way will save you money.

Marble Vanity Unit Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

Marble Vanity Unit

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

If your tradesman is having to faff with moving your items, that's eating into the first hour! Make it easy for them!

17. Only use licensed or registered professionals.

Daisy Chain Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Daisy Chain

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Every trade has a professional register, so make sure your plumber is on one!

18. Don't assume that cheaper is better.

Paradise Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Paradise

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

Your wallet might like cheap but your plumbing might not. Choose the right person for the job, not the least expensive.

If you want to save money while upgrading your home, take a look at this article instead: 37 small and economical green ways to decorate your walls.

Will you apply any of this knowledge next time you need a plumber? 

