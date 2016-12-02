12 ways to fill your home with energy and color

Some homes just make it look easy, don't they? The blending of styles, colors and accessories to become a perfect family home that anybody would adore living in, we mean! We don't want you to struggle to decide on an interior design scheme, so have brought one of our favorite projects here to show you today. A cacophony of unique style, beautifully harmonious hues and fun spaces, the interior designer that took charge of this home clearly had a lot of fun and a creative client and it's no joke to say that we are so envious that we don't live here. Just wait until you see the hallway stairs… they really will blow you away!
We are starting off nice and simple, with a dazzling white facade that looks traditional and modern all at once. The addition of some vibrant plant pots might give away what will lies inside, but until you go in, you can't really be sure!
The red checkerboard design here would have been enough of a stylish surprise, but when you couple it with yellow accessories, this entrance becomes really something. It just feels so fun and uplifting!
With French doors that open into the garden so close by, it makes perfect sense to give this pretty little informal dining spot a green tinge, don't you agree? The sage tone used here feels neutral and a little softer and really makes you feel connected to the outdoors!
We don't know how or why, but these tiles look like they belong and has always been in place on these stairs! The design is perfect for the spiraling staircase and lends such a touch of retro fun to an otherwise plain area. The little plants are a genius touch too, up on the higher levels that are out in the open.
With such a strong design on the floor, we are relieved to see plain white walls with nothing but mirrors for decoration!
Against the white of the walls and floor, all the punchy accent colors here look incredible! In fact, we think the word is sumptuous! So vivid and bright we really love how all the fabric additions are adding a nuance of joyfulness back into the wider design scheme.
We do love an informal social area and this is most definitely that, given that there are no conventional sofas. The excess of cushions makes light work of creating cozy nooks though!
Funky and personal touches, such as this ornate mirror, can be seen throughout the room and really add something special. Actually, they take something away; a sense of the design being too contrived!
With no super loud colors or overly ornate accessories in here, this master bedroom is a little more pared back and even reserved than the rest of the house. That's a good thing though, as too much stimulation and sleep would never arrive!
Simple and elegant, the two small dining tables in place here do everything you need them to and nothing extra. It's great to see that natural tones are taking center stage here, with a pretty glass lamp base and a huge bouquet of fresh flowers really dominating.
The traditional styling of this kitchen is nothing short of beautiful and makes us assume that the most fragrant and tasty food is made in here. Window shutters, simple wicker stools and pastels tones all contribute to this assumption and join together to make a picture perfect space!
Don;t you just love all the funky touches here? Striped bedding, a gallery of memorabilia up on the wall and pastel cushions should, on paper, not look right together, but they really do! This is a laid back and friendly space that we know we could easily fall asleep in!
You can't deny that the pale purple and white bedding looks gorgeous with the stone-wash denim color on the walls. Talk about pastel perfection!
When all you want is a little peace and quiet, a super secluded and fresh little space is what you need, like this darling sitting room! With a lovely big window letting huge amounts of natural light in, this is a spot where we imagine many happy hours are spent!
We can't forget about the little ones and this house certainly didn't! With a brightly colored space filled with toys and useful furniture in place, this is a haven for small people who love interesting accessories. Can we get a wicker bear head please?
With both modern and traditional motifs on display, this bathroom is a wonderful metaphor for the entire home and its quirky, unusual and intriguing décor has us falling in love with this house all over again. We really love how mirrors have been used throughout the home and here, they really do finish the space to perfection!
