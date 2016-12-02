12 ways to fill your home with energy and color

Some homes just make it look easy, don't they? The blending of styles, colors and accessories to become a perfect family home that anybody would adore living in, we mean! We don't want you to struggle to decide on an interior design scheme, so have brought one of our favorite projects here to show you today. A cacophony of unique style, beautifully harmonious hues and fun spaces, the interior designer that took charge of this home clearly had a lot of fun and a creative client and it's no joke to say that we are so envious that we don't live here. Just wait until you see the hallway stairs… they really will blow you away!