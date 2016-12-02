Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 simple steps for making your home fantastically neutral

press profile homify press profile homify
西庇の家, 株式会社建楽設計 株式会社建楽設計 Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

A tasteful home is often a neutral home, so we thought it might be a good idea to take a closer look at this pared back trend, to see if you might be tempted to instigate it in your home. We've scoured a multitude of projects, all of which have been overseen by master interior designers and we think we now know how to hone in on the neutral look. We've put together eight easy ways that you can bring neutral motifs into play in your home, so take a look with us now and see if simple really can be special!

1. Pick your colors and hues before you start.

orange leaf, AShel AShel Living room Wood Orange
AShel

AShel
AShel
AShel

Whether you want to go for a variety of beiges, honey tones or even a palette that features coffee and cream themes, it's important to really decide on this right at the start. Don't start decorating until you have a mood board with all your colors on.

2. Try your hand at some Scandinavian design.

Charmante Altbauwohnung in Berlin, pur natur pur natur Scandinavian style dining room
pur natur

pur natur
pur natur
pur natur

A great way to tap into neutral design is to embrace the Scandinavian trend that is hot right now. With lashings of natural wood and simple white, it's a fast and easy way to leap in! 

3. Use plants as neutral accessories.

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Obviously we are talking about neutral homes, not minimalist ones, so you'll want to add in some accessories. We think plants are a nice natural way to embrace some accent tones and exciting detailing, without straying too far from the au natural side of things.

4. Keep your furniture minimal.

​MODERN ONE SUMA Architektów Living room
SUMA Architektów

​MODERN ONE

SUMA Architektów
SUMA Architektów
SUMA Architektów

A neutral living room always looks great, but try not to compensate for a muted palette of colors by having too much furniture. The overall feel should be light, airy and uncluttered!

5. Choose sumptuous materials.

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Living room
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Just because you are limiting your color scheme, it doesn't have to mean that your materials palette will be limited too! Luxurious, opulent fabrics, within your neutral colors, will make a wonderful impression, so reach for the velvet!

6. Think more creatively about your space.

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling Sensearchitects Limited Kitchen White
Sensearchitects Limited

Cooking, Drinking and Chilling

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

This kitchen has us inspired! the use of an extra segment of worktop as a breakfast bar is amazing and by keeping the lion share of the furniture in the center, bright white walls diffuse the darker tones with ease. Wow. Neutral decor never looked so good!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't be afraid to add contrast.

The White Room, V Multimedia V Multimedia Minimalist bedroom
V Multimedia

V Multimedia
V Multimedia
V Multimedia

How do you know when a color is neutral? It's a hard question to answer, but one way is to introduce dark, contrasting shades that are inherently colder. We certainly aren't afraid of a little black furnishing here and there and it makes the neutral white look even more dazzling.

8. Add earth tones if you need warmth.

西庇の家, 株式会社建楽設計 株式会社建楽設計 Modern Living Room
株式会社建楽設計

株式会社建楽設計
株式会社建楽設計
株式会社建楽設計

For a warm neutral scheme, using earth tones is a tried and tested method. Soft browns, natural wood, sunny but pale yellows; these all work well and create an uplifting space with little to no effort. So gorgeous!

For more neutral decor tips, take a look at this article: An elegant home to inspire you.

8 lovely ideas for a great dining experience
Could you be a fan of neutral decor now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks