8 simple steps for making your home fantastically neutral

A tasteful home is often a neutral home, so we thought it might be a good idea to take a closer look at this pared back trend, to see if you might be tempted to instigate it in your home. We've scoured a multitude of projects, all of which have been overseen by master interior designers and we think we now know how to hone in on the neutral look. We've put together eight easy ways that you can bring neutral motifs into play in your home, so take a look with us now and see if simple really can be special!
Whether you want to go for a variety of beiges, honey tones or even a palette that features coffee and cream themes, it's important to really decide on this right at the start. Don't start decorating until you have a mood board with all your colors on.
A great way to tap into neutral design is to embrace the Scandinavian trend that is hot right now. With lashings of natural wood and simple white, it's a fast and easy way to leap in!
Obviously we are talking about neutral homes, not minimalist ones, so you'll want to add in some accessories. We think plants are a nice natural way to embrace some accent tones and exciting detailing, without straying too far from the au natural side of things.
A neutral living room always looks great, but try not to compensate for a muted palette of colors by having too much furniture. The overall feel should be light, airy and uncluttered!
Just because you are limiting your color scheme, it doesn't have to mean that your materials palette will be limited too! Luxurious, opulent fabrics, within your neutral colors, will make a wonderful impression, so reach for the velvet!
This kitchen has us inspired! the use of an extra segment of worktop as a breakfast bar is amazing and by keeping the lion share of the furniture in the center, bright white walls diffuse the darker tones with ease. Wow. Neutral decor never looked so good!
How do you know when a color is neutral? It's a hard question to answer, but one way is to introduce dark, contrasting shades that are inherently colder. We certainly aren't afraid of a little black furnishing here and there and it makes the neutral white look even more dazzling.
For a warm neutral scheme, using earth tones is a tried and tested method. Soft browns, natural wood, sunny but pale yellows; these all work well and create an uplifting space with little to no effort. So gorgeous!
