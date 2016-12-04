Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples

Having a room like an attic could be one of the most surprising features that a house can offer. Many times left in neglect with boxes of things we do not use any more, or where we store our Christmas decorations, but if the space is well planned it can become one of your favorite rooms of the house.
Check which one you like best and then get a professional to help you achieve this look.
Today we will show you 9 inspiring examples of attics that you could adapt to your home. Shall we?
An extra living room is never an excess, a space where you can relax and get away from the day to day stress of life, a place for watching a film, reading a book, conversing and or putting your feet up after a long day at work.
What amazing skylights that allow daylight to be maximized in a place that can usually be quite dark.
More like a spa, this bathroom example is exclusive to the living room in the attic space. What an incredible designed space. Spa-like, this bathroom was designed to create a relaxing vibe with wood following throughout the room, from floor to ceiling. The contrast between white and wood adds an amazing relaxing and classical feel to this space.
With the ceiling and walls all painted white, and with plenty of light coming in from the skylight, this couldn't be a more perfect bedroom space. A grand structure that holds a California King sized bed, it is decorated in neutral colors adding a calming effect to this space for the best sleep!
The high ceilings provide an incredible amount of space and minimalist furniture decorates the room. Paintings cover every wall giving that touch of color to a rather light filled space. A sitting area and a desk space is provided as well as a comfy living room area. This space can be really used for anything!
A game room could be exactly what you have been looking to do with that extra space. Think about a pool table, or a ping pong table, air hockey table, pin ball machines, basically decorate it with whatever game you and your family likes to play. It can be an entertainment room for guests or one for the kids to socialize in.
A serene space is created in probably the smallest of attic spaces that we have seen in this article. But what an amazing little nook that has been build here. Neutral colors with modern and minimalist furniture give this room an inspired feel. We could see ourselves sitting on those massive comfy chairs, being engulfed by them and a good book, or sitting in that perfect desk doing some work.
Love to read? Why not have a study area that you keep all your books in. A homely place with plenty of light and comfy chairs is all what you really need.
What an amazing rustic attic, look at those natural untreated floors! We really don't know what to say about this space, as it is incredible. Neutral colors just adds to that rustic feel to this space, plus there is no absence of light. It is the perfect space to entertain guests, don't you think?
Another 'small' attic space is illustrated here. We have a small studio space where you could really adapt to anything that you are passionate about. If you have the room, make it functional.