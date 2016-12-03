Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A small home that'll leave you in awe!

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
homify Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

If we say comfort, elegance and style surely the first thing that comes to mind is a Parisian home, and you're right. But we have to tell you that the tour we will take today is not to a castle or a mansion, we are looking at a 240 ft² charming tiny home. So how can a small apartment hold comfort, elegance and style? We bring you today a charming rebuilt apartment, that was supervised by architects professional Marion Rocher. See the amazing work that has been done, a way of maximizing space but not losing on style. Shall we? 

A gray that enchants.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a small kitchen, with everything you need. It is practical and elegant. Appliances are stainless steel, the fridge is hidden in the closet making the space more symmetrical. It is a monochrome kitchen with enchanting details.

Maximization of space.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

The main idea of this tiny apartment was to maximize the space and make it extremely functional. And the architects did exactly that. With high ceilings there was enough space to install a mezzanine. The divisions of the flat are separated by the flooring.  

Few square feet, much comfort.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathroom, despite having a few square meters, it has all the comforts of any other sized bathroom. Black mosaic tiles dominate the wall, laminate flooring for easy cleaning and a white modern fixtures make the bathroom chic and classic at the same time.  

Eclectic and harmonious.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The living room offers a style contrast, and black and white again reign supreme, but this time small details in colors burst to create an eclectic and modern style, the colorful cushion placed on that black armchair gives the necessary color shock. A antique table blends in perfectly with the Venetian mirror, floor and wooden beams.

Windows framed with wood and painted black adds contrast to this amazing room. 

A hidden oasis.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

In Paris, as in any other big city, an outdoor space is a definite luxury, and this balcony is no exception. A small balcony used to its maximum, a private space where breakfast or lunch can be enjoyed, or drinks with your friends, a myriad of options, really. Perennial plants provides beauty all year around. The furniture provides that touch of color that contrast with those blue skies.  

Every corner is well thought out.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

There is a storage area below the stairs that also doubles as a seating area, and it is cleverly designed and decorated with colorful pillows. 

More surprises…

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We climb up the stairs and reach the bedroom. A space so well thought out that a double bed and plenty of headroom is available. A small but impeccable space.

If you liked this article, you will love this: A super modern city home

A picture perfect home
Did you agree with us that the bedroom is plenty big? Share your comments in the section below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks