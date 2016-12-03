A small home that'll leave you in awe!

If we say
comfort, elegance and style surely the first thing that comes to mind is a Parisian home, and you're right. But we have to tell you that the tour we will take today is not to a castle or a mansion, we are looking at a 240 ft² charming tiny home. So how can a small apartment hold comfort, elegance and style? We bring you today a charming rebuilt apartment, that was supervised by architects professional Marion Rocher. See the amazing work that has been done, a way of maximizing space but not losing on style. Shall we?
This is a small kitchen, with everything you need. It is practical and elegant. Appliances are stainless steel, the fridge is hidden in the closet making the space more symmetrical. It is a monochrome kitchen with enchanting details.
The main idea of this tiny apartment was to maximize the space and make it extremely functional. And the architects did exactly that. With high ceilings there was enough space to install a mezzanine. The divisions of the flat are separated by the flooring.
The bathroom, despite having a few square meters, it has all the comforts of any other sized bathroom. Black mosaic tiles dominate the wall, laminate flooring for easy cleaning and a white modern fixtures make the bathroom chic and classic at the same time.
The living room offers a style contrast, and black and white again reign supreme, but this time small details in colors burst to create an eclectic and modern style, the colorful cushion placed on that black armchair gives the necessary color shock. A antique table blends in perfectly with the Venetian mirror, floor and wooden beams.
Windows framed with wood and painted black adds contrast to this amazing room.
In Paris, as in any other big city, an outdoor space is a definite luxury, and this balcony is no exception. A small balcony used to its maximum, a private space where breakfast or lunch can be enjoyed, or drinks with your friends, a myriad of options, really. Perennial plants provides beauty all year around. The furniture provides that touch of color that contrast with those blue skies.
There is a storage area below the stairs that also doubles as a seating area, and it is cleverly designed and decorated with colorful pillows.
We climb up the stairs and reach the bedroom. A space so well thought out that a double bed and plenty of headroom is available. A small but impeccable space.
If you liked this article, you will love this: A super modern city home