23 wooden kitchens: modern and spectacular!

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
There are countless styles to decorate kitchens and infinite designs for all tastes. So with this in mind we can create a room that is infused with your personality, and this we can do by choosing the materials and colors that we most identify with. Today we will give you ideas inspired on professional designed kitchens adding that warmth and hospitality by the use of wood. Shall we? 

1. U-shaped counter to optimize space.

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern Kitchen Wood Wood effect
shu建築設計事務所

Wood can be used for furniture and in this case, it can be used from bottom to top—from the floor to the ceiling trimmings. 

2. Wood in a cozy kitchen.

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Wood is the material that adds coziness to any room. 

3. Wood everywhere! (And in combination with other materials).

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern Kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

When furniture made up of wood is included in the kitchen, we get a warm and comfortable space, ideal for meeting family and friends.

4. Kitchen island.

COCINAS EN NOGAL, Kuche Haus Kuche Haus Modern Kitchen
Kuche Haus

Regardless of the size of the kitchen, incorporating a kitchen island is always a good idea to creating more worktop space, the island will also provide storage.  

5. Bright and perfect!

homify Kitchen Wood White
homify

The wood in pale tones brings more light into any room and it gives a sophisticated and fresh air to the space, so if your kitchen is small, use light wood combined with white and open that space up.

6. Modern and stylish.

Casa Palmeral, FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. Modern Kitchen Wood
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.

Wood is a material that adapts to any decorative style, from rustic, minimalist, modern, vintage to the most Avant-Garde. There is really no going wrong with picking wood for your home.  

7. Nature.

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern Kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Wood is a recyclable and biodegradable material. It is a very beautiful natural material, so it is pleasant both for its aesthetics, texture and its characteristic smell.

8. Wood in dark hue, maximum elegance!

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Wood is a versatile material, you could leave it in its natural hue or you can add a lick of paint and completely transform it.  

9. Functional and beautiful furniture.

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern Kitchen
GarDu Arquitectos

There are many options to include wood in a modern kitchen. As previously shown, this material could run from the floor to the ceiling, options are endless. 

10. Harmony.

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

Discreet storage such as this one brings harmony into a space. It is symmetrical and chic.

11. Nude tone.

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern Kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

The exposed structures in the kitchen such as beams, columns and window frames, can look spectacular in their natural state and still maintain the modern style with top of the line accessories and sleek furniture.

12. A warm dining room.

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern Kitchen
ze|arquitectura

If you have space in your kitchen for a dining table, you can incorporate a wooden table such as oak, pine or cherry. Each one has a different hue and they offer an exquisite and rich look.

13. With stainless steel.

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern Kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Wood combines very well with stainless steel appliances, it is truly a perfect match! 

14. A kitchen island-dining table.

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

A kitchen island can act as a work top and as a dining table. There are no limits to creativity. 

15. With vintage notes.

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern Kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

What is really great about mix and match using wood is that if used in the right proportions and dosage, wood can make any kitchen fabulous. Look at those tiles, how amazing is that match? 

16. In a bright white kitchen.

k o l o r w e w n ę t r z u, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Kitchen
DK architektura wnętrz

White kitchens have a particular charm because they transmit to us cleanliness, freshness and luminosity and by including wood in the kitchen is the ideal solution to break that sterile feel and add warmth to that space.

17. Natural looking.

homify Modern Kitchen Wood
homify

Wood is a natural element that needs treatment, especially when incorporated in a kitchen as cooking can be messy and damage the wood. Maintaining the kitchen 'healthy' means taking care of your appliances and furniture accordingly. 

18. Superb shelves.

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Kitchen
Artichok Design

Besides adding functionality, wood shelves adds character and style to a space. 

19. Lovely walls.

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Modern Kitchen
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

Another great example of what can be done with wood: a space can be uniform with wood wall coverings. 

20. Simplicity and elegance.

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
Kwint architecten

Wood is one of the materials most appreciated in home minimalist trends, so for a modern minimalist kitchen wood is ideal. Monochromatic and elegant, this kitchen is decorated with the simplicity of its furniture and textures of wood.

21. Tradition and modernity.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Another material that works well with wood in the kitchen is concrete. As we have seen so far, there isn't really a material that clashes with wood. 

22. Lacquered wood.

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

Wood kitchens don't necessarily have to stay in their natural color, they can also be treated with lacquer or paint.

23. Accentuating warmth.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern Kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

The natural, cozy and warm look of wood will be enhanced in the kitchen with beautiful plants or flowers. 

Here is another article we know you will love: 10 incredible ideas for your kitchen walls

12 ways to fill your home with energy and color
What did you think of number #5 and #20? Tell us in the comment section! 

