Follow this family's lead and build your own dream home

Built in a traditional English country manor style, this generously sized home is a dream come true for it's owners. Having drawn up their plans, and sketched out every angle of the house, they enlisted the help of the talented team at META ARCHITECTS to turn it into a reality.

Split over two levels, with more than enough space for a large family, privacy and peace is guaranteed for each person. With two bedrooms, an en suite and a master bathroom on the ground floor, two more bedrooms plus another en suite upstairs, this elegant home is ideal to house the teenagers in a family, or to invite visiting friends and family to stay in.

Let's take a closer look round, and if you are hoping to have your own blueprints materialized into a physical home soon, then this project will definitely be encouraging!