Follow this family's lead and build your own dream home

Built in a traditional English country manor style, this generously sized home is a dream come true for it's owners. Having drawn up their plans, and sketched out every angle of the house, they enlisted the help of the talented team at META ARCHITECTS to turn it into a reality.
Split over two levels, with more than enough space for a large family, privacy and peace is guaranteed for each person. With two bedrooms, an en suite and a master bathroom on the ground floor, two more bedrooms plus another en suite upstairs, this elegant home is ideal to house the teenagers in a family, or to invite visiting friends and family to stay in.
Let's take a closer look round, and if you are hoping to have your own blueprints materialized into a physical home soon, then this project will definitely be encouraging!
Thanks to the high ceilings, imposing dark wooden beams and large front window, this house creates a striking impression. Painted in a dark egg blue and charcoal gray, it looks sophisticated, timeless and luxurious (not too mention expensive). The stone feature running around the lower edges gives this traditional style a stylish and modern twist.
See here for more ideas on how to use stone feature walls in your home.
To one side of the house a large open wooden deck connects the huge lawn area with the dining and living room on the ground floor. Joined by sliding glass doors that can be opened right up, this is the perfect solution for sunny days, making it as easy as possible for indoor life to quickly become outdoor.
The steps that surround the whole raised platform make the transition to the lawn smooth, easy and trip-free for those kids in a hurry to play.
And the best part: that luscious green lawn and stoned path lead down to a swimming pool. This really is a suburban dream come true, with enough space for everyone to enjoy doing what they want to. We also bet it's not only the children that will be keen to spend time in this watery playground!
The rear of the house is equally as stunning as the front, and still surrounded by tons of space. This time the path leads right into a storage cupboard at the back of the ground floor—just the place to store bikes or sports equipment when not in use, or if the weather gets to wild to stay outside. This is definitely a house for a large and active family.
Now it's time to check out the plans. On the ground floor you can see the owners put their focus on having plenty of spacious communal areas—like the large dining and living rooms that lead into the kitchen. Also note the fireplace centered in the middle of the lounge area, perfect for long cozy nights and active board game competitions!
Because of the huge amount of space upstairs as well, family members or guests are free to keep to themselves. One great feature of this level is the giant walk in wardrobe off the master bedroom. There is also a large open plan room opposite the bathroom designated as a recreation room for the teenagers to have their own freedom in.
If these plans are giving you ideas on how to better your own, then talk to an architect. They will make sure you are on your way to getting your ideal house.
If you are still unsure of how your property will look, it always helps to get an artistic impression, or a rendering of the final vision to help visualize the end result. It's also a nice idea to keep the drawings or plans, frame them and hang them up in your brand new house as a reminder of your home's journey.