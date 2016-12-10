7 surprising decorating tricks you need to know

It's not easy to know how to decorate your home (just ask any interior designer). Sometimes we go overboard and try to include all of our favorite things in one place, when actually the room would look better with less. Or maybe you are guilty of the opposite: thinking you need to keep the decor subtle and somber when you actually love riotous color. Getting the balance in a room right while trying to express our individual personalities, and keep a home functional for daily life is complicated.

So today we are lending a helping hand, and showing you seven tricks that you may not have considered, and hopefully, will make your decisions easier to make when it comes to knowing what could go where (and how much you should put there). If that sounds too abstract, then don't worry, read on and the fog will lift!