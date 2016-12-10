7 surprising decorating tricks you need to know

It's not easy to know how to decorate your home (just ask any interior designer). Sometimes we go overboard and try to include all of our favorite things in one place, when actually the room would look better with less. Or maybe you are guilty of the opposite: thinking you need to keep the decor subtle and somber when you actually love riotous color. Getting the balance in a room right while trying to express our individual personalities, and keep a home functional for daily life is complicated.
So today we are lending a helping hand, and showing you seven tricks that you may not have considered, and hopefully, will make your decisions easier to make when it comes to knowing what could go where (and how much you should put there). If that sounds too abstract, then don't worry, read on and the fog will lift!
No matter how big your home, it's the first few seconds that guests will remember the most—so you want to concentrate on getting your entrance way right. Think about what aspects of your home you want to present, and emphasize them.
This modern, minimalist home plays that style up with the slick entrance way, glass barricade on the staircase, flawless white walls and matching drawers. The metallic shelves add a urban touch, and the hanging light spheres are the focus when you walk in. Impressive!
Colors don't have to be bright and bold to make a statement. Used in the right way, pastel colors can also say a lot—like in playful, country-style kitchen. White and blue together is always a refreshing look, and if the blue was any shade darker than what it is here, this room would be too dark and dramatic.
Muted colors are also ideal for tiles, especially if you are covering a whole wall with them. Consider other light tones such as lemon, peach, mint green, lilac—all perfect for a chic, modern looking kitchen.
If you have a bright personality, then don't hide it! Especially when it comes to decorating a space like a living room, or master bedroom. Here you can afford to show off your eclectic style and splash out on luxurious fabrics, bold prints, luscious textures and rich colors. What's more, is they even work well when they are all used together.
This is the time to get experimental, to play around and to challenge expectations. You just might be pleasantly surprised with the results.
This is another time when we challenge you to break traditions and to get innovative. If you are looking to put up a partition in your house—for more privacy in the bathroom, or to create a separate space in a bedroom—please don't think about building a solid wall!
There are a multitude of options in this instance: install shelves and decorate with your favorite items, or use a folding screen or room divider. Another option: insert frosted glass with a pattern on it. You could even build an indoor stone garden with trees to separate the spaces. Think outside the box.
Whether your style is bright and cheerful or monochromatic and subtle (or anything in between), your look won't be complete without considering and installing lighting. This is something that changes everything, just with the flick of a switch. This living room has practical lighting (illuminating the stairs) and also mood lighting (the two incredible glowing balls sitting on the floor).
It pays to think about ambiance, or about what mood you want to create in which room. Don't underestimate the power of a dimmer switch either!
Like this adorable outdoor patio, no place is too small for a bit of greenery. Look around your home to see where there is ample natural light and enough space for pot plants, or even a stone garden. If you are daring enough, then why not go for a vertical garden for your interior space?
If you like the idea of having plants on walls, then here are 37 ideas to get you going, and growing!
At the end of the day, if you are unsure, or simply love minimalism, then pair it all back. Stick to natural wood, neutral colors and classic shapes. This is especially true when it comes to the bedroom—it is one place where it helps to have a calming and peaceful interior, and usually the fewer contrasts and items, the better.
But as we learned today—the rules are meant to be broken!