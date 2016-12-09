Elegant and stylish: you'll love this house!

There are many styles and trends that become popularized over time which leads them to develop and evolve thanks to the design professionals and general public. However, there are some which are not rescued or popular, but have simply been around for a long time and which have stayed popular throughout time. Eclectic is when two or more styles are celebrated and achieve a symbiosis. The result is a unique character and an intriguing balance.

Casa El Pirul, created by the architects of Arketipo—Architecture Workshop, managed to use a unique architectural style in a large residence in Jalisco, Mexico, which imposes its hierarchy within its urban context: A fabulous house with an eclectic style where the elegant and the stylish merge.

Come and take a look!