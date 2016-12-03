15 headboards to fall in love with

The bed is definitely the highlight and main element when decorating your bedroom, but sometimes headboards are cast to the wayside. Headboards are what really make your bed stand out in your bedroom, making it a piece of art rather than just a place where you go to sleep.

Below are fifteen headboard ideas that will help to inspire you to think differently about your bed and turn it into a masterpiece for your bedroom. From DIY projects to traditional headboard ideas, there is something for every design style that you can think of!