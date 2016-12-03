15 headboards to fall in love with

The bed is definitely the highlight and main element when decorating your bedroom, but sometimes headboards are cast to the wayside. Headboards are what really make your bed stand out in your bedroom, making it a piece of art rather than just a place where you go to sleep.
Below are fifteen headboard ideas that will help to inspire you to think differently about your bed and turn it into a masterpiece for your bedroom. From DIY projects to traditional headboard ideas, there is something for every design style that you can think of!
Nothing gives off a classic style quite like wood does. You can use wood in many different design styles with just a few adjustments. From contemporary to rustic, the possibilities are endless for the wooden headboard and will give your bedroom a bit of warmth from the wood. This nautical themed bedroom uses the horizontal wooden headboard to break up the blue and white while also adding warmth to the space.
If you are a creative and unique person, why not trying to create your own special headboard for your space? Rummage through thrift stores, flea markets, and garage sales to find the perfect piece to display in your bedroom. This bedroom uses two vintage shutters as the headboard for two single beds that have been placed together. Not only is this headboard very unique but it also creates a statement piece for the room, meaning that the rest of the space doesn't need much decoration to look beautiful.
If you are looking to add a luxurious touch to your bedroom, try adding velvet into the mix. While velvet can be much too warm to use as a bedspread, it is perfect for a headboard. This rich, velvet headboard is designed in a panel style and seamlessly matches the dark, wooden bed. These two elements create a very sophisticated atmosphere for the room without needing much in the form of decoration.
For those who love to keep on trend, reclaimed wood is all the rage now. We've already talked about using wooden headboards that can be incorporated in many different design styles but this type of headboard is very out of the ordinary. You can create this headboard by finding old pieces of wood, whether from old furniture or other sources, to create a funky and alternative piece that is very unique. Here we see this reclaimed wood headboard in a trendy bedroom with a modern bedside lamp but you can also use this idea for a rustic designed room.
Here is another example of using old and vintage objects as headboards to create a beautiful and unique piece for your bedroom. These faded blue window frames are a subtle addition to the bedroom, especially since they are hollow inside, but still add character to the space. Simple bed lamps and a few pillows on the bed are all it takes to make this bedroom comfortable and beautiful.
If your bedroom adheres to a minimalist design style, make sure your headboard matches as well! The good thing about this design style is that you don't need to do much for your headboard and it will still look beautiful. This minimalist bedroom uses a simple wooden panel that matches the bed and side tables as the headboard. Since the room is so minimal, the headboard is set a bit higher than the bed so that you can see more of it, also functioning as an art piece.
Some people tend to forget that single beds should be treated just as regular sized beds. This means that a headboard should be included, whether it's for a children's room or a guest room, and this can be done according to the design of that space. Here we see a beautiful peach tufted headboard that adds a bit of color to the otherwise white bedroom. The single bed now feels like it belongs in the room, rather than just shoved in a corner.
Your bedroom is a place where you go to relax and unwind after a long day. This means that you should make this space all your own and show your personality through it. And if your personality is bold and exciting then adding a wow factor to your bedroom in the form of a headboard is a must! This incredible stone mosaic headboard is a great example, using different colored tiles that are long and skinny to create a beautiful piece that your bed can rest against. Once you walk in you will immediately be hit with this piece and how it stands out against the rest of the space, just like you!
If you think that your bedroom is too small, try making the space feel bigger by adding mirrors, which can also double as a headboard. Mirrors reflect the entire room and instantly make a space feel much bigger than it is, especially if you do one wall that is floor to ceiling mirrors. This bedroom takes the mirror idea one step further and adds a beautiful pattern on top of the glass so it can act as an art piece, a headboard, and a way to make the space feel bigger. If that's not multitasking then I don't know what is!
If you are not one for big, loud statements then opt for something that is a bit softer and better matches your personality. There are many ways this can be done, but this bedroom does a great example of showing you by blending in the simple, but beautiful, headboard with the paneled walls behind it. Both are the same color but the panels are vertical allowing the horizontal headboard to stand out just enough to distinguish the two.
If you want big style without making a huge statement, why not think about choosing a textured headboard? Whatever texture you decide, whether it be thatched, tufted, wooden, or whatever appeals to you, the headboard doesn't have to take up a lot of room as we've seen in some of these bedrooms. This wooden headboard spans the length of the bed but stands out because of its alternating wooden textures on each block of wood.
You don't have to go crazy to create a headboard that is beautiful and fits your space perfectly. This bedroom breaks up the monotonous white in the space with a muted pink fabric that covers the entire headboard. This is a great way to add color without worrying that it will be too bright and distracting from the overall design of the room. This works great for those who are renting and can't do much with the wall colors, you still have free reign over the color and design of your furniture!
If you are one of those who loves traditional bedrooms and furniture, there are an incredible amount of
beds and headboards out there! The classic one is the vertical
gate
style headboard, as we can see in this bedroom. These beds come in various
shapes, sizes, and colors, so there is bound to be something that appeals to
you and your space. The headboard is subtle but still adds a lot of style to
this bedroom.
We've talked about using recycled products, wood, stone, and many other elements for a headboard, but we haven't talked about using fabric. Fabric is a great material to use for a headboard because it looks elegant but doesn't need to cost a lot of money. In fact, you can easily make your own headboard using some plywood, foam cushioning, and the fabric of your choice leaving you with endless possibilities to create and update your headboard on a regular basis!
If you want an updated version of the minimalist style, go for the Scandinavian design which incorporates minimalist design withe a few more curves and colors. This bedroom is a great example which uses a simple wooden bed with gentle curves to create a beautiful space to sleep on. The headboard, in this case, is attached to the bed, making for a gorgeous and seamless place to get some rest.