A small and modern mountain home

Germany is quite well known for their small villages scattered throughout the edges of the Alps. They are generally characterized by square foundations and a white exterior with a black or brown roof. Well times have changes and some people are upgrading their traditional mountain homes for a newer and more modern version.

This home, located in the city of Aachen, is a beautiful and modern mountain home unlike anything you've seen before. It still maintains the same quaint charm as traditional cabins but with all the necessities of the modern times. Let's take a closer look at this gorgeous mountain home.