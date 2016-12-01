14 small and modern bathrooms

These days more and more people are opting to design their homes with a modern and contemporary design, including their bathrooms. This design concept works very well with many homes but especially for smaller spaces since there is minimal decoration making the spaces feel a bit bigger. This is also really great if you have a small bathroom that you want to pack with style but not make it feel too cluttered.

Below are fourteen ideas on how to make your small bathroom look super modern and stylish without creating a cramped environment. These ideas work for all ranges of homes, budgets, and variations of contemporary style.