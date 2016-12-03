Your browser is out-of-date.

7 economic design tips for your balcony

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER
A balcony is one of the easiest zones in the home to decorate on a strict budget. After all, the thing that makes a balcony so precious doesn't cost a cent—it's a place to connect with the natural elements. So, all you really need is a balcony set-up that allows you to enjoy simple things such as fresh air, sunshine and some relief from the relentless demands of indoor life. 

The balcony should never be a mere showpiece, but of course, it needn't be an eyesore either. As amateur (or professional) home decorators, we all love arranging our living spaces for visual pleasure too. So, let's check out 7 low-cost ways to make your balcony more stylish. Hopefully, there are a few new tips in here that you haven't heard of before…

1. Hanging vegetation.

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design
The very first low-budget option is obvious, but must be stated. Houseplants definitely provide the biggest bang for your buck. To really make the most of your investment, choose a trailing plant species and hang it from the ceiling. That way it will provide privacy, free up precious floor space, and add a decadent look to the space.

2. Wood in small spaces.

2 QM BALKON IM KAROVIERTEL, HAMBURG, DIE BALKONGESTALTER
If you have a small balcony, wooden floor tiles are a really good investment because you won't need to cover a lot of space. They are a fairly easy DIY project and don't even need to be permanently installed. The good thing about wooden tiles is that they instantly add a natural outdoorsy theme to the balcony. This is an important feel to create because it emphasizes the shift in focus between your indoor and outdoor living areas. These are the little things that will help you switch off from work and other demands when going outside.

3. Rhythmic furniture.

Hogar, EnKaja
Lots of people think you need many plants to create a balcony with a lovely jungle feel. This kind of ambiance, however, can easily be created in an urban garden with just a few houseplants. All you need to do is, is to set them up at varying heights to create a sense of scale. Try to avoid any strictly symmetrical arrangements. Mother nature simply doesn't work like that! On a side note, perhaps you could spruce up some little stools/plant stands with the dipped paint look, as seen here.

4. Bursts of ceramic color.

DER KOLBENFADEN – ZIMMERPFLANZE DES MONATS OKTOBER 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de
If you have a little plant collection, your ceramic (or even plastic) pots offer huge potential to style up the balcony. Before spending any money, make some conscious decisions about your color scheme. Any old collision of colors won't necessarily work. Look to find unity in the saturation or hues. This should include some links with the seating and other elements on display too.

5. Indulgent furnishings.

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER
When working with a strict budget, it's best to buy just a few standout items to get that modern look. This balcony has an extravagant throw-over that really demands attention. It looks utterly snug and a little bit wild. Some big eye-catching textiles could do the same trick.

6. A trio of lights.

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER
Interior designers and decorators often employ the trick of arranging a trio of elements. For some reason, three is the magic number when it comes to decorating. Even the cheapest lamps look classy when displayed as a set of three. Perhaps you could string some lamps from the ceiling like this. As usual, avoid any symmetrical arrangements. Instead, choose a trio of different sizes and hang them at varying lengths to make it flow.

7. Make a statement with color.

Balkon HH 9qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER
This balcony definitely looks upmarket. The most powerful impression we can from this, however, is the color scheme. Most balconies have very few items on display. This means it's easier and cheaper than ever to whittle down the color scheme to a minimum and make a style statement with color.

Now this thoroughly covers the balcony, but take a look at these 20 ideas for any outdoor space.

Which of these tips would you like to try first?

