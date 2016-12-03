7 economic design tips for your balcony

A balcony is one of the easiest zones in the home to decorate on a strict budget. After all, the thing that makes a balcony so precious doesn't cost a cent—it's a place to connect with the natural elements. So, all you really need is a balcony set-up that allows you to enjoy simple things such as fresh air, sunshine and some relief from the relentless demands of indoor life.

The balcony should never be a mere showpiece, but of course, it needn't be an eyesore either. As amateur (or professional) home decorators, we all love arranging our living spaces for visual pleasure too. So, let's check out 7 low-cost ways to make your balcony more stylish. Hopefully, there are a few new tips in here that you haven't heard of before…