Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Garden ideas: 12 front gardens that will inspire you to change yours

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Loading admin actions …

Gardening is a pleasure for many nature-lovers, and has many therapeutic and aesthetic benefits both for oneself and for the garden. A nice and well-kept garden will give your home a touch of freshness, beauty and a natural charm, and will be a beautiful space to find inner peace and spend pleasant moments. Not only will it be the scene of serene retreat, but can also be a bustiling social area on warm days and summer nights.

Today, we bring you this list so we can have a look at 12 gardens that are sure to inspire you to design, build or renovate yours. From small details to obvious contrasts, we hope you enjoy the ideas we have here for you today. Do not forget that for all your construction projects or gardening, you have available the assistance of our experts. 

And now, let's see!

1. At the entrance of the house.

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Entering the house, we can see a combination of plants and shrubs that add life and color to the surrounding wood and stone.

2. Using stones.

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Front yard
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Modern garden

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

The stones are easy to handle and can help visually limit the green of a garden, creating space in the middle of the grass, or small part from the rest of the area.

3. Taking advantage of a patio.

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Modern Garden
Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Whether big or small, a patio is always an opportunity to take advantage and turn it into a social space for family and friends. Creating a green area near a seating area is ideal.

4. Cactus and stone.

Modern Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Minimalist style garden
Matthew Murrey Design

Modern Landscape Design

Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design

The desert can be very inspiring, and stones can help in creating separate spaces on the grass which contrasts with its color and allow the growth of different and special species in your garden.

5. Useful walls.

Salt + Pepper House, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Garden
KUBE architecture

Salt + Pepper House

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Hollow spaces in walls can not only be aesthetically pleasing, as we see in the picture, but even more useful to place plants if an orderly design is chosen. In this photo, we see a garden in minimalist style that relies heavily on dark tones.

6. Timber.

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern Garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

Wood shines in the garden of this photo. Natural elements such as plants and wood always stick well together.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Taking advantage of space.

Gorgeous Gardens Front yard
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

Having different sections with different functions in your front garden will not only create an interesting composition, but will also increase the perceived size of the area.

8. Luxury entrance.

Gorgeous Gardens Modern Garden
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

A worthy and luxurious entry. In front of the door, we can see shrubs of different sizes on each side and an codern path elegantly leading toward the entrance.

9. Room for originality.

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

So, you do not have to choose only straight lines, we can see in this photo a stone walkway and garden with beautiful curves. Stones are the dominant elements in this garden, creating a beautiful composition.

10. Curved pathways.

Gorgeous Gardens Modern Garden
Gorgeous Gardens

Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens
Gorgeous Gardens

Whether your path is made out of stone or lawn, a curved pattern surrounded by flower beds will always be elegant.

11. Interior entrance.

KIRKINIS, Japanese Garden Concepts Japanese Garden Concepts Asian style garden
Japanese Garden Concepts

Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts
Japanese Garden Concepts

We couldn't leave an interior garden out of our list. In this picture, we can see the beautiful aesthetic details of a space with raw minimalism. This beautiful garden will grace the entrance of any home.

12. Small backyard.

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Finally, a sample of what can be done in a relatively small space outside. Wrapped in stone cladding, a little imagination and concentration of vegetation can do wonders.

If this list has your green fingers itching, take a look at the do's and don'ts for every garden. 

DIY garden ideas you could easily recreate
Which of these 12 front gardens would suit your home the best?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks