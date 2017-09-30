Pools for your garden: 15 ideas for small yards & gardens

Water is the essence of life, the mother medium. In the home, we use water in the kitchen to cook, in the bathroom to clean, but when it comes to a pool, spa or hot tub, water is the ultimate solution for dissolving stress and refreshing the soul. Whether you're looking to escape the summer heat, or indeed the chill of winter, having a pool on the property is highly desirable, yet many view a pool as a luxury item that's naturally attached to an expansive, expensive house.

Not true.

If you think your home is too small to have a pool, then this collection will prove otherwise. The smallest of gardens, courtyards, and rooftops can be retrofitted or designed from scratch to accommodate a pool, an oasis for immersion, relaxation and pure play.