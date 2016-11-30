18 inspiring facades & garages from houses you'll love

Those with a keen eye for good architecture and fine design know that a house's facade is more than mere front, and that a garage is more than a cupboard for your car. More often than not, a dwelling's outward-facing surfaces are going to exist in some relation to the garage or carport, given that vehicles need access to the street. The garage, therefore, is an integral part of your home's facade and, if you want the two elements to agree with each other on good looks and practicality, you need to consider both together when you set out to design either one or the other.

This collection of inspirational and often stunning designs shows off garages and carports along with the cutting-edge architecture of the houses that they are a part of, garages that variously work in harmony or in contrast with a each build's overall look. You'll see attached garages – where the space is more or less embedded in the superstructure of the house – and detached garages – free-standing structures for sheltering your vehicles.