21 time-saving tricks in the kitchen

Justwords Justwords
kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Kitchen
No matter how much you love to cook, working in the kitchen can get really stressful at times! So we will take you through 21 tips and tricks, which will not only help you to get your chores done faster, but also ensure your mental calm. Don’t miss out on how beautiful each kitchen looks too. Read on.

1. Get organized.

Küchenbau in Perfektion, Tischlerei Tolinzki Tischlerei Tolinzki KitchenKitchen utensils
Tischlerei Tolinzki

Tischlerei Tolinzki
Tischlerei Tolinzki
Tischlerei Tolinzki

Unclutter your drawers and cabinets, and organize all your kitchen equipment.

2. Separate egg yolks easily.

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

To separate yolks and whites, crack an egg into a bowl and hold the mouth of a clean and empty bottle just over the yolk. Give a gentle squeeze and release to suck up the yolk, which you can then put in a different bowl. Edictum – Unikat Mobiliar, suppliers of furniture and accessories furnished this beautiful kitchen.

3. Avoid soggy noodles.

kitchen and dining room INpuls interior design & architecture Modern Kitchen
INpuls interior design &amp; architecture

kitchen and dining room

INpuls interior design & architecture
INpuls interior design &amp; architecture
INpuls interior design & architecture

Don’t rinse noodles with cold water. Use warm water, this way, the noodles will stay warm and the sauce will stick to them nicely.

4. Broken cakes? No problem!

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simply put the broken pieces in a bowl, add cream or ice cream, and you have a yummy dessert! Much like an Eton mess. 

5. Avoid baking stains.

Marmorplatten, MC-R GmbH MC-R GmbH Kitchen
MC-R GmbH

MC-R GmbH
MC-R GmbH
MC-R GmbH

Arrange all your ingredients on a baking tray to avoid stains on the kitchen worktop. 

6. Easy way to crush herbs.

Loft N, innenarchitektur-rathke innenarchitektur-rathke Kitchen
innenarchitektur-rathke

innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke
innenarchitektur-rathke

Using pizza cutters to crush herbs can make things incredibly easy. 

7. Bowl as a waste bin.

Kaohsiung City | Taiwan, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Kitchen
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

While you are cooking, use a bowl to accumulate waste so that there is no clutter and it becomes easy to clean afterwards.

8. Make water boil quickly.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just add some salt and you are done!

9. Clean mixers smartly.

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

Simply add hot water and dish washing liquid to the mixer and switch it on. It will clean itself in no time.

10. Do wonders with frozen bread rolls.

Umbau EFH Geisterweg, Luzern, LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG Modern Kitchen
LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG

LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG
LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG
LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG

Crumble such rolls in the blender to get breadcrumbs!

11. Get more juice from lemons.

Luxusküche / italienische Designerküche in Edelstahl und Echtholz, Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH Kitchen
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH

Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH
Küchengaleria Oßwald GmbH

Heat the lemons in the microwave shortly to squeeze more juice out of them.

12. Difficulty with cold butter?

Kitchenette homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchenette

homify
homify
homify

Use a cheese grater! 

13. What to do with leftover wine?

Hofhaus 1890, Lichters Living Lichters Living Kitchen
Lichters Living

Lichters Living
Lichters Living
Lichters Living

Freeze it into ice cubes and use them in sauces later on.

14. Store peanut or almond butter upside down.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This will ensure that the oil doesn’t settle too much and the butter tastes creamier.

15. Use leftover chips cleverly.

KH Küche: Asteiche Natur / Edelstahl, KH System Möbel GmbH KH System Möbel GmbH Kitchen
KH System Möbel GmbH

KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH
KH System Möbel GmbH

Store them in an empty pepper mill and sprinkle on baked dishes for extra deliciousness.

16. Kitchen scissors for chopping herbs.

ELK Comfort 164 Trendline, ELK Fertighaus GmbH ELK Fertighaus GmbH Modern Kitchen
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH
ELK Fertighaus GmbH

It is lot faster to chop herbs with scissors than with knives.

17. There’s more to an apple cutter.

Villa Escarpa, Philip Kistner Fotografie Philip Kistner Fotografie Modern Kitchen
Philip Kistner Fotografie

Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie

Use it for potatoes as well!

18. Portion ice cream smartly.

Küche weiß hochglänzend mit Altholz, Laserer Tischlerei & Küchenstudio Salzburg Laserer Tischlerei & Küchenstudio Salzburg Kitchen White
Laserer Tischlerei &amp; Küchenstudio Salzburg

Laserer Tischlerei & Küchenstudio Salzburg
Laserer Tischlerei &amp; Küchenstudio Salzburg
Laserer Tischlerei & Küchenstudio Salzburg

Use the special ladle that helps in picking up round ice-cream balls along with a hot knife to easily scoop out the ice-cream.

19. What to do with moldy cheese?

TÜ90, Studio DLF Studio DLF Modern Kitchen
Studio DLF

Studio DLF
Studio DLF
Studio DLF

Just cut off the mold if the cheese is hard and then use the latter without any worries.

20. Cookie cutters for shaping fried eggs.

homify Modern Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pour the egg into a pan and cut it into the shape you want with cookie cutters.

21. Faster way to cut strawberries.

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

An egg cutter will do the trick. 

Hope you found these tips super useful. 

Check out another interesting story here - 27 beautiful kitchen design ideas for your home.

The do's and don'ts: the garden edition
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

