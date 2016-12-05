21 time-saving tricks in the kitchen

No matter how much you love to cook, working in the kitchen can get really stressful at times! So we will take you through 21 tips and tricks, which will not only help you to get your chores done faster, but also ensure your mental calm. Don’t miss out on how beautiful each kitchen looks too. Read on.
Unclutter your drawers and cabinets, and organize all your kitchen equipment.
To separate yolks and whites, crack an egg into a bowl and hold the mouth of a clean and empty bottle just over the yolk. Give a gentle squeeze and release to suck up the yolk, which you can then put in a different bowl.
Don’t rinse noodles with cold water. Use warm water, this way, the noodles will stay warm and the sauce will stick to them nicely.
Simply put the broken pieces in a bowl, add cream or ice cream, and you have a yummy dessert! Much like an Eton mess.
Arrange all your ingredients on a baking tray to avoid stains on the kitchen worktop.
Using pizza cutters to crush herbs can make things incredibly easy.
While you are cooking, use a bowl to accumulate waste so that there is no clutter and it becomes easy to clean afterwards.
Simply add hot water and dish washing liquid to the mixer and switch it on. It will clean itself in no time.
Crumble such rolls in the blender to get breadcrumbs!
Heat the lemons in the microwave shortly to squeeze more juice out of them.
Freeze it into ice cubes and use them in sauces later on.
This will ensure that the oil doesn’t settle too much and the butter tastes creamier.
Store them in an empty pepper mill and sprinkle on baked dishes for extra deliciousness.
It is lot faster to chop herbs with scissors than with knives.
Use it for potatoes as well!
Use the special ladle that helps in picking up round ice-cream balls along with a hot knife to easily scoop out the ice-cream.
Just cut off the mold if the cheese is hard and then use the latter without any worries.
Pour the egg into a pan and cut it into the shape you want with cookie cutters.
An egg cutter will do the trick.
