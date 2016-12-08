10 decor errors to avoid

When you decorate the interiors of your home for the first time, it is easy to make mistakes. Considering the time, money and effort that go into the interior decor of the house, we must plan the various elements carefully and wisely. To this end, we bring to you today 10 common errors that you should avoid during interior decoration. Let us have a look!
Simplicity and sophistication run hand in hand. One cannot have the lavish decor of a palace in a standard small apartment! Keep in mind the size, location and exterior design of your house and choose the interior decor accordingly.
Do not fill the rooms with randomly selected elements. The furniture, fittings and accessories must all combine harmoniously – look at the overall decor rather than selecting each item as a piece in itself. Take a cue from this beautiful living room designed by the home builders at House Habitat.
It is a common mistake to focus primarily on the living room decor, to the neglect of the other rooms in the house. Imagine how odd it would be to move from a beautifully decorated living room into a mediocre bedroom, bathroom and kitchen!
Making an impulsive purchase is something we have all experienced. However, when it comes to furniture or accessories for the home make sure it is really needed and fits into the overall decor scheme!
Selecting the perfect wallpaper should not be a hurried task. Take your time and work out which pattern will look best with your decor. Consult an expert interior designer if needed.
Always consider the surrounding landscape when planning your windows. If your home is located in a beautiful setting, you will want more windows for an open-plan design that connects you with the outdoors.
Space is a precious commodity in a small house – do not waste gaps and corners! Careful planning can help you utilize all the corners for storage space.
Keep an open mind and be ready to explore innovative ideas. For example, it is not necessary to have a single box-shaped room – you can even install half a wall to create another space that will be separate yet smoothly integrated with the main room.
A minimalist decor may not be everyone’s cup of tea but with a properly planned design - less can be more and it fits a small budget!
Planning is vital for any project. If you are uncertain on any point of interior decoration, consult a good team of architects and designers to make sure you invest wisely!
Keep these 10 tips in mind and design your dream home without any hitch!
Check out another interesting story here - 7 effective ways of saving on electricity bill.