Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 decor errors to avoid

Justwords Justwords
Apartamento Moderno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

When you decorate the interiors of your home for the first time, it is easy to make mistakes. Considering the time, money and effort that go into the interior decor of the house, we must plan the various elements carefully and wisely. To this end, we bring to you today 10 common errors that you should avoid during interior decoration. Let us have a look!

1. Going overboard with design.

Apartamento Moderno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern Living Room
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Simplicity and sophistication run hand in hand. One cannot have the lavish decor of a palace in a standard small apartment! Keep in mind the size, location and exterior design of your house and choose the interior decor accordingly.

2. Mismatched elements.

MONTSENY, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT Modern Living Room
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Do not fill the rooms with randomly selected elements. The furniture, fittings and accessories must all combine harmoniously – look at the overall decor rather than selecting each item as a piece in itself. Take a cue from this beautiful living room designed by the home builders at House Habitat.

3. Sole focus on the living room.

27289, Cubus Projekt GmbH Cubus Projekt GmbH Modern Living Room
Cubus Projekt GmbH

Cubus Projekt GmbH
Cubus Projekt GmbH
Cubus Projekt GmbH

It is a common mistake to focus primarily on the living room decor, to the neglect of the other rooms in the house. Imagine how odd it would be to move from a beautifully decorated living room into a mediocre bedroom, bathroom and kitchen!

4. Impulse buying.

Apartamento GL, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern Bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Making an impulsive purchase is something we have all experienced. However, when it comes to furniture or accessories for the home make sure it is really needed and fits into the overall decor scheme!

5. Unsuitable wallpaper.

Amazonia Light Wallpaper, Witch and Watchman Witch and Watchman Walls & flooringWallpaper
Witch and Watchman

Amazonia Light Wallpaper

Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman

Selecting the perfect wallpaper should not be a hurried task. Take your time and work out which pattern will look best with your decor. Consult an expert interior designer if needed.

6. How many windows?

Descender Fronts installed at an Events Venue homify Commercial spaces Event venues
homify

Descender Fronts installed at an Events Venue

homify
homify
homify

Always consider the surrounding landscape when planning your windows. If your home is located in a beautiful setting, you will want more windows for an open-plan design that connects you with the outdoors.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Unused small spaces.

Эко домик , Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist dressing room
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

Space is a precious commodity in a small house – do not waste gaps and corners! Careful planning can help you utilize all the corners for storage space.

8. Inflexible planning.

Living room Polygon arch&des Living room Living room
Polygon arch&amp;des

Living room

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Keep an open mind and be ready to explore innovative ideas. For example, it is not necessary to have a single box-shaped room – you can even install half a wall to create another space that will be separate yet smoothly integrated with the main room.

9. Don’t ignore minimalism.

ИНТЕРЬЕР VA, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

A minimalist decor may not be everyone’s cup of tea but with a properly planned design - less can be more and it fits a small budget!

10. Insufficient planning.

Modern gemütlich und funktional, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Dining roomTables Wood Brown
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Planning is vital for any project. If you are uncertain on any point of interior decoration, consult a good team of architects and designers to make sure you invest wisely!

Keep these 10 tips in mind and design your dream home without any hitch! 

Check out another interesting story here - 7 effective ways of saving on electricity bill.

Genius storage ideas to copy!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks