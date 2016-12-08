10 luxurious bedrooms

When on a vacation, one of the most delightful aspects is a deluxe stay in a hotel room! The elegance and comfort that one enjoys in a hotel room gives a completely different, pampered feeling that we miss on returning home. However, there is no reason why your own bedroom cannot replicate this ambiance! Today, we have assembled 10 such bedrooms that will give you great ideas for making your own bedroom as luxurious as any hotel room. Let us have a look!
Neutral colors, bright lighting and large mirrors are a key feature in hotel rooms. All these elements combine to create a bright and comfortable environment that can then be accented with vibrant and stylish accessories.
Curtains, carpets and cushions are vital for building a hotel room ambiance. Whether you use delicate cotton curtains and light rugs for a warm climate or heavy velvet drapes, plush carpets and cozy blankets for a cold climate, do not neglect this important feature! Take a cue from this room designed by the interior architects at BRICK CONSTRUCCIÓ I DISSENY.
Soft, warm lights make a lot of difference to the bedroom as they create an intimate, warm and personal environment. Have soft lights in addition to cheerful bright ones, so that you can switch on the lighting of choice depending on your mood.
The most important thing in a bedroom is naturally the bed! Take your time and try out a number of mattresses to make sure you invest in the right one that will make your bed as comfortable as can be!
The bedroom is not only a place to sleep but also to relax and chat with the family, be it light banter or serious discussions. A cozy armchair or two and a mini-bar will do much to enhance these conversations!
A hotel room will always have a few paintings on the walls. A beautiful work of art instantly boosts the decor of your bedroom!
Using a neutral color palette as a base, play with contrasting colors. If you are aiming for the sophisticated look of a presidential suite, then team your whites with elegant black, beige and wine. For a lively ambiance, use vibrant tones for a striking contrast.
Break away from the conventional and accessorize your bedroom with unique artifacts that reflect your personality.
A good view is so desirable at a hotel! Build a small balcony next to your bedroom or enlarge your window. In the absence of a good view, print your favorite design on a vinyl mural for your wall.
To round off, ensure the bedspread looks stylish and elegant with cushions at the head and a blanket neatly arranged at the foot of the bed.
With these 10 tips, you can easily make your bedroom resemble a classy hotel room!
