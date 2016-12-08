Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 luxurious bedrooms

Justwords Justwords
Casa³, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern Bedroom
Loading admin actions …

When on a vacation, one of the most delightful aspects is a deluxe stay in a hotel room! The elegance and comfort that one enjoys in a hotel room gives a completely different, pampered feeling that we miss on returning home. However, there is no reason why your own bedroom cannot replicate this ambiance! Today, we have assembled 10 such bedrooms that will give you great ideas for making your own bedroom as luxurious as any hotel room. Let us have a look!

1. Brightness.

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Bedroom
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Neutral colors, bright lighting and large mirrors are a key feature in hotel rooms. All these elements combine to create a bright and comfortable environment that can then be accented with vibrant and stylish accessories.

2. Upholstery.

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Mediterranean style bedroom
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.

Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.

Curtains, carpets and cushions are vital for building a hotel room ambiance. Whether you use delicate cotton curtains and light rugs for a warm climate or heavy velvet drapes, plush carpets and cozy blankets for a cold climate, do not neglect this important feature! Take a cue from this room designed by the interior architects at BRICK CONSTRUCCIÓ I DISSENY.

3. Soft Lights.

Casa³, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern Bedroom
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura
Denise Barretto Arquitetura

Soft, warm lights make a lot of difference to the bedroom as they create an intimate, warm and personal environment.  Have soft lights in addition to cheerful bright ones, so that you can switch on the lighting of choice depending on your mood.

4. Bed.

Georgetown Master Bedroom Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Bedroom Lighting Design,Recessed,Modern Lighting
Hinson Design Group

Georgetown Master Bedroom Lighting

Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group

The most important thing in a bedroom is naturally the bed! Take your time and try out a number of mattresses to make sure you invest in the right one that will make your bed as comfortable as can be!

5. Furniture.

Clássico ao Luxo, Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores Minimalist bedroom
Mariane e Marilda Baptista—Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores
Mariane e Marilda Baptista—Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Mariane e Marilda Baptista - Arquitetura & Interiores

The bedroom is not only a place to sleep but also to relax and chat with the family, be it light banter or serious discussions. A cozy armchair or two and a mini-bar will do much to enhance these conversations!

6. Artwork.

Casa Bali, IE Arquitetura + Interiores IE Arquitetura + Interiores Modern Bedroom
IE Arquitetura + Interiores

IE Arquitetura + Interiores
IE Arquitetura + Interiores
IE Arquitetura + Interiores

A hotel room will always have a few paintings on the walls. A beautiful work of art instantly boosts the decor of your bedroom!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Colors.

HOTEL EXE CENTRAL , Tiendas On Tiendas On Minimalist bedroom
Tiendas On

Tiendas On
Tiendas On
Tiendas On

Using a neutral color palette as a base, play with contrasting colors. If you are aiming for the sophisticated look of a presidential suite, then team your whites with elegant black, beige and wine. For a lively ambiance, use vibrant tones for a striking contrast.

8. Accessories.

There has never been a development in Marbella like this project, care4home care4home Modern Bedroom
care4home

care4home
care4home
care4home

Break away from the conventional and accessorize your bedroom with unique artifacts that reflect your personality

9. Enjoy the view.

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects Specht Architects Tropical style bedroom
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

A good view is so desirable at a hotel! Build a small balcony next to your bedroom or enlarge your window. In the absence of a good view, print your favorite design on a vinyl mural for your wall.

10. Bed linen.

homify Modern Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

To round off, ensure the bedspread looks stylish and elegant with cushions at the head and a blanket neatly arranged at the foot of the bed.

With these 10 tips, you can easily make your bedroom resemble a classy hotel room! 

Here’s another interesting story for you 14 ideas to decorate the wall of your room (easy and modern!).

7 design mistakes that make your home feel small
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks