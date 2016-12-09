7 solutions for all of your organizational problems

If you are naturally messy or just can't manage to keep things in place at home, then today's collection of tips and tricks on how to stay organized is for you.
We hope to help you take a step back and evaluate what is your home lacking, things that would make your life easier—whether it's a brand new way of storing your ingredients in the kitchen, which type of shelving fits your personality, and your space the best, or simply how best to position your furniture in a room.
So, let's take a quick look through and help you on your way to becoming a more organized homeowner!
Let's face it, most images of homes we see in magazines are unrealistic when it comes to daily life. Floors will not stay immaculate after a couple of days, especially if you have little ones; cushions will not stay fluffed and perfectly in place, and table tops will inevitably have items on them.
Bearing that in mind, we suggest you organize your room depending on how you would actually be using it. Sofas need to be large and even better, washable. Big colorful carpets hide stains well (hello parents), and having plenty of table space is a must (try to have ones with racks underneath to keep books on).
homify tip: keep it practical, not just pretty.
We can't get enough of mirrored wardrobe doors. They really solve a lot of problems at once: keeping clothes and shoes tidy and safe from sun damage, and keeping them hidden out of sight. They also double the size of the room, so if you have a small bedroom, then we hope you take note.
homify tip: you can also install two sliding doors with a 'him and her' separation to really stay on top of things. No more hunting around in the morning for that sweater you want to throw on in a hurry!
Looking for ways to fit in extra storage without closing in your space? This idea from interior architects AMORY BROWN LTD is useful for any size home. If you are no good with building, then try to repurpose an existing piece of furniture for this piece, all it needs to be is long and flat enough for cushions to sit on top.
You won't only have a chic bench seat, but also a handy place to stash wine bottles out of sight.
Maybe it's your type of shelving that is proving the problem? If your kitchen is compact like this one, then don't stick to traditional wooden shelves—it will only keep a corner area dark and gloomy. Instead opt for brightly colored perspex shelving to keep the light coming through, and to keep your space looking cool and playful.
Transparent shelving also helps you keep on eye on what is lurking at the back and will make you more inclined to keep things ordered and tidy.
If your home is designed in a minimalist style, it is much easier to see when something is out of place. When you have streamlined surfaces without fussy details, you will automatically avoid unnecessary clutter, and keep spaces clean and clear.
homify tip: even if you think more is more when it comes to decor, try to get rid of a few things at a time, especially in the kitchen. You will thank yourself for it later!
If you insert colorful details like this balcony, then there is not need for fiddly decorations that sit above ground and cramp the space. Keep furniture and flooring simple, then add color and personality into the actual piece.
homify tip: set candles into wooden pieces that sits on a window for example, build planter boxes and paint the surface, or add a mosaic to the surface. Whatever you do, try to eliminate clutter and integrate it all together.
Clever cupboards like this one are invaluable when it comes to organizing a kitchen. So if you can customize your existing cupboards and drawers to hold everything securely in place, then do so. A great detail here are the horizontal bars that stop small jars and containers from falling down.
homify tip: any tiny bit of unused space can fit a wooden drawer in, perfect for cutlery or unused accessories. Find the system and structure that works for you, and stick to it!