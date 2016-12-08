A close-up look at a modern home which has all the perks

Today we will show you a home that has been in existence for some time and we can imagine that it has been graced with many styles over the years. Its foundations are sturdy and strong, whilst its decor is fresh and inspiring.
We will show you the latest project by the interior designers and decorators from VIBE DESIGN INC who have put in a lot of effort into making this stunning home shine. The home is completely up-to-date with all the modern perks you would expect in a newly built home. It is influenced by a touch of minimalist design, but is also comprised of a balanced atmosphere which exudes warmth and pleasantness.
You will love what you are about to see!
The location of this site is Yokosuka city which is a residential area in Japan. The house is located on the grounds of a quiet neighborhood and faces the road. Its white facade makes it look grand and there is a touch of nostalgia in the design. The gable roof gives the structure a traditional look, but the rest of its appearance, such as the concrete steps and foundations give it a modern look. The use of wood for the fencing on the bottom floor adds a touch of warmth to the exterior.
The dining area is bright and airy and with remnants from the past such as the light-gauge which is made out of steel, the room still up-to-date. With the bright white walls and sloping ceilings to give it that extra edge, as well as a simple floor plan which is not cluttered in the slightest, the dining area and kitchen are combined in the most pleasant way.
This modern ladder is a wonderful addition to the hallway which shows us what modern interiors are all about. The black feature wall contrasts with the white ladder beautifully, whilst the wooden floors create warmth in this open space.
The bathroom exudes a sense of unity and order. It is a simple space designed with less in mind to create more open space. The pale wall works wonderfully with the wooden touches whilst the light flows in freely through the frosted windows. A comfortable room in which freedom and relaxation are two words that come to mind.
This funky kitchen overlooks the open plan dining room. The whole space is enlightened with a high degree of stylistic freedom; from the wood and the steel which is inspired by the industrial look, to the contemporary appliances and state of the art accessories. The kitchen is polished to perfection and it is no wonder that the space feels as if you can do just about anything with it; no matter how much time passes, it always stays current!