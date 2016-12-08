Comfort and coziness comes first in this home

For any busy modern family, anywhere in the world, having a safe and secure place to relax in is paramount. And this simple and stylish home built by South Korean architects YUNGSUNG HOUSING fits the bill perfectly.

Spread over one level, it has a timeless design that will never date: the exterior is charming and sweet, with gray roofing, a wooden terrace and edged by an adorable garden and stone paving. And the interior is a blend of white walls, wooden flooring, subtle changes in textures and gentle colors added in some areas. It's a versatile home that would be perfect for a family looking for coziness and comfort.