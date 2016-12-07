6 tips to stop you making a hot mess of your kitchen

However big your kitchen is you need a decent amount of space to work on. And even more importantly, that surface needs to be durable and kept clean, and clear. There are countless eye-catching materials available today (and suited to every budget) to finish your kitchen with, so simply find one that suits your taste, install it and show it off.

Keep the area free to make sure your kitchen is versatile and ready to use whenever you need. No one wants to clean up before they start cooking!