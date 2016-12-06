Simply the best: this family home you have to see

While large, sprawling homes that are focused on luxury and grandeur will always impress us, most homeowners tend to opt for something more classic and timeless when it comes to building a new home. So keeping that in mind, today we are turning the spotlight on a family home that is as modest as it is stylish. It's structure is simple and uncomplicated, and is built from inexpensive, durable materials.

This white and blue home is a project by FINGERHAUS GMBH, an architect firm based in Germany who excel at constructing simple family houses that are attractive, robust and livable. So if you are looking to build your own modern home, then take a look around this property with us today—it perfectly sums up the words humble abode .