Simply the best: this family home you have to see

While large, sprawling homes that are focused on luxury and grandeur will always impress us, most homeowners tend to opt for something more classic and timeless when it comes to building a new home. So keeping that in mind, today we are turning the spotlight on a family home that is as modest as it is stylish. It's structure is simple and uncomplicated, and is built from inexpensive, durable materials.
This white and blue home is a project by FINGERHAUS GMBH, an architect firm based in Germany who excel at constructing simple family houses that are attractive, robust and livable. So if you are looking to build your own modern home, then take a look around this property with us today—it perfectly sums up the words
humble abode.
Looking at the whole house from across the street, it looks like a postcard home. With it's high sloping roof, unfussy facade, simple windows, cute garden and stone walls, this would make any new home owner proud to call it their own.
The wide terrace at the back of the home is clad in hard wearing timbre and backs onto the garden and lawn area. Add some outdoor furniture, a sun umbrella and a few potted plants and this is simply a wonderful barbecue area for the whole family.
The staircase is the backbone of any home, and this is a sturdy and stylish set of stairs, perfect for this one. Built form dark wood to contrast with the bright white walls, it slowly wraps up and around, edged with a wooden barricade. The long window is perfectly placed to make sure enough light comes in, saving the staircase from being left in the dark.
Using neutral colors correctly is the key to any successful interior—and this living room gets it right. White walls, large cream tiles on the floor, an adjustable, caramel colored L-shaped sofa and a dark brown coffee table make up the room. The emerald green curtains and various house plants add the touch of color needed to bring it all to life.
That same recipe for success is used again in the adjoining kitchen and dining room. Neutral floors, walls and ceiling house different shades of brown and green. The chairs, table and kitchen bench are all classically designed, with simple shapes and clean lines. It's a play of dark and light in this room, with silver as the encore (in the drawer handle, the range hood, the light, and chair legs).
Simply, but elegantly furnished, this bedroom is tucked up in the top of the house. The sloping ceiling above the bed make this cozy and intimate, and the light net curtains and pale walls keep it bright and airy. Furniture is once again dark and elegant, finished with subtly colored bed linen.
The en suite bathroom (there is another one downstairs), is small and sparse, but doesn't skimp on luxury and comfort. The wide, free standing bathtub is the focus of this room, and the perfect thing to wind the day down in. Once more, that opulent emerald green makes a reappearance, this time in the towels— what a great touch!
We finish with one final look at the exterior. You can see that every window, every door, every skylight has been perfectly placed to make sure this house is as comfortable and bright as possible. Sometimes, the simplest thing is often the most difficult to achieve, and designing a house to look this effortless is no easy feat.
