A countryside home

Today we visit a wonderful wooden home that feels like it is out of a dream. In a rustic setting, the cottage boasts panoramic views, simple living, textured decor and the charms that come with countryside life. The home is spacious and makes an excellent retreat away from the hustle and the bustle of city life. Fully appreciative of nature, the home is surrounded by serene views and is centered in an area that offers blissful walks in nature.
The architects of this wooden cottage opted for minimalist features and modern rusticity—and we cannot wait to begin our own exploration!
This home is a gorgeous sight and what is great about it is that it has all the modern amenities and yet it is built in the middle of the woods. The one-story structure might seem compact from this perspective, but wait until you enter the lovely living space and enjoy a sensational view of the evolving outdoor scenery.
The dining room of this home is comprised of timber throughout, from the flooring, to the durable ceiling beams to the furniture and even the window frames. The choice of color for the wood is neutral, which adds a comfortable and pleasant ambiance to the space. The dining table is constructed out of strong wood and forms part of the open-plan living area in this spacious entertainment zone.
The home is full of natural light which seeps in from all sides. The comfortable leather sofa forms part of the neutral color scheme. From this angle, we can see the sheer size of the space which is unlimited and which provides a lot of room for family and friends. There is also even more room on the terrace where it is easy to set up a table for two for a romantic evening.
You can start the day with positive vibes when you look out the window from this spot in the dining room. The view of the outdoors is inspiring and it makes you want to go outside and enjoy the weather.
The home is spacious and airy, and it also allows a lot of room for storing your favorite items such as books! Whether you're a collector of recipe books, novels, magazines or comics, you need ample storage in your home—which is where this shelving comes in handy.
You would be inspired to work from home here. The modest and neutral decor of the home-office keeps the space tidy and minimalist, whilst the sunlight creates a warm ambiance that makes even the most tedious office tasks bearable. With so much room to use, a conference table was also set up to utilize the space fully and make room for meetings with clients.