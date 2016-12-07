A countryside home

Today we visit a wonderful wooden home that feels like it is out of a dream. In a rustic setting, the cottage boasts panoramic views, simple living, textured decor and the charms that come with countryside life. The home is spacious and makes an excellent retreat away from the hustle and the bustle of city life. Fully appreciative of nature, the home is surrounded by serene views and is centered in an area that offers blissful walks in nature.

The architects of this wooden cottage opted for minimalist features and modern rusticity—and we cannot wait to begin our own exploration!