20 ideas for your outdoor space

Your patio should be a place where you can go outside and just relax so why not make it your sanctuary. Using all natural materials, as we discussed above, and also including small shrubs will create a space of pure Zen. This garden uses cherry colored hardwood to create the main pathway and plant beds which are then filled with bright white stones. The small shrubs are arranged in a way that will cover a good portion of the stones while also exposing some of them. A water feature sits in the middle and provides the gentle and soothing sounds of running water.