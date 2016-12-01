Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern home with a Scandinavian touch

press profile homify
A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern Terrace
Scandinavian design is HUGE news right now and we're seeing great swathes of natural wood popping up everywhere! Today's project is no exception and we feel sure that the architects in charge of the design were given a strict brief to include motifs that are commonly found in Scandinavian house building. Well, it worked, as the finished product is so much more than a mere collective of wood hues; it feels like a warm, inviting and cozy home with a sense of organic style underpinning every facet of it. We know you'll go crazy for this design and fall head over heels in love with the L-shaped terrace, so let's stop delaying and start looking!

An unassuming exterior.

A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern Houses
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

A House In The Fields

株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

Walk past this house and you'll  take a second glance, but probably because it seems so featureless, not because the view has blown you away. We already know what lies on the other side, so this simple, clean facade excites us no end, but we'll let you make up your own mind…

The money shot.

A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern Houses
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

A House In The Fields

株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

Now THIS is a view that you'd stop to admire for an extended period of time, right? A fantastic L-shaped design, the house opens out into the plot of land and has a really open feel to it that we love. The gentle slope of the roof keeps the building feeling low to the ground, and laid back, but it's the full complement of windows and the terrace that we can't wait to get a closer look at! 

An attention-grabbing addition!

A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern Terrace
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

A House In The Fields

株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

Didn't we tell you that you'd love this terrace? Built from untreated, natural wood, it will age and weather along with the rest of the house, but for now, it looks bright and warm. Having it covered by the overhang of the roof is a great idea and makes for a more interactive home, as rather than walking through the inside, you could simply pop out of a window, walk to the space you need to get to and hop back in. Such fun!

Wide open space.

A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern Living Room
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

A House In The Fields

株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

With such a simple and pared back exterior, you probably guessed that the inside was going to be a modern open-plan set-up, with bright white walls and natural wood wherever possible and you'd be right! The added windows that have been created thanks to a split level roof design are a magnificent way to draw extra light into the home, without negating any of the privacy that must have made the site so appealing to start with!

Unique touches.

A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern Media Room
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

A House In The Fields

株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

Anyone can have angular doorways, but this home has decided to follow the organic, languid and softer path by opting for rounded corners. It's such a simple touch, but makes all the difference and almost instigates a retro feel to the decor. Everything just feels a whole lot more groovy here, as well as cozy, thanks to the beautiful wood burner in place. 

No need to be shy.

A House In The Fields, 株式会社 中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所 Modern Bathroom
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

A House In The Fields

株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所
株式会社　中山秀樹建築デザイン事務所

We really love the bold and audacious move of having the bathroom totally open and visible to the outside, but with no neighbors overlooking the property, there is no risk of an embarrassing moment! By keeping all the windows undressed, there is a sense of freedom here that so few houses experience and it's very refreshing, not to mention inspiring. 

For more wooden home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Simple Wooden Home of Sophistication.

Are you in love with this style of home now? 

