26 DIY Tips to improve your home

Comedores, Ociohogar Ociohogar Dining roomTables
Before you even think about starting a new DIY project, it's vital that you read and cast all of these tips to memory, as we know they will save you time and effort! Seriously, even the most DIY-savvy of us can do with some extra help now and then, so we have brought together a fantastic list of 26 hints and hacks that will prevent disappointment or overspending! From amateurs through to professional decorators, nobody knows it all, but you can find out a lot more, right here, right now, so if you're about to beautify your bathroom or add extra cute points to your kitchen, read on and prepare yourself first!

1. Make a proper plan. Don't just dive straight in! Have a budget and a checklist so you can stay on track during a project!

경기도 과천시 원문동 래미안슈르 43평형, MID 먹줄 MID 먹줄 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
2. Don't wash your brushes all the time. Tightly wrap a plastic bag around rollers and brushes and you'll be able to re-use them for your next coat!

Comedores, Ociohogar Ociohogar Dining roomTables
3. Don't leave noisy doors, fix them. If you have a squeaky door, don't just ignore it, as it will drive you mad! Grab some oil and sort it!

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

4. Use baby oil to get paint off your skin. If you make a mess whilst painting, baby oil will gently but effectively remove any paint from your body.

Isis Leoline Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Isis

5. Kill bad paint fumes with a few drops of vanilla. Add some vanilla essence to your tin of paint and you'll be pleasantly surprised!

homify Modern Living Room
6. Rub linseed oil on paint spills. Any paint that lands on solid surfaces can be removed with a bit of linseed oil, combined with elbow grease!

homify Modern Living Room
7. Double-sided tape works as a rug gripper. Why pay more, when double-sided tape is so cheap?

Kangan Arora - Weft FLOOR_STORY Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Kangan Arora—Weft

8. Cut delicate fabrics by dipping scissors into boiling water first. This will stop your blades getting caught!

Monochromes Sinclair Till Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Monochromes

9. Attach dental floss to a dripping tap. Run the floss into the plughole to quieten a dripping tap, until you have time to fix it properly.

Bathroom Temza design and build BathroomSinks
Bathroom

We know you will love this article: Things to consider when renovating a home

10. Masking tape makes brilliant stencils. A roll of tape is so cheap that you'd be silly to use anything else!

Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill homify BathroomSinks
Drummond's Case Study: London Townhouse, Notting Hill

11. A broom makes a handy and easy stain applicator. You'll cover more ground and far quicker than with a hand-held brush!

Bona Decking System, Bona Bona Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
12. Chalk pens are perfect for creating murals on mirrors that can be wiped away whenever you want!

Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint. Tektura Wallcoverings Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
Make any smooth, low porosity surface dry erase. Clear Erase is transparent, so underlying colour and pattern shine through. Apply like paint.

13. Place a paper plate under your paint tins to prevent drips spoiling your floor. So simple, but effective!

Produkte und Neuheiten, Design Manufaktur GmbH Design Manufaktur GmbH Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
14. Hide scratches on dark wood with shoe polish or dark coffee. Simply rub them in and watch the stain disappear!

Old White Oak Dark Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Old White Oak Dark

15. Add a drop of clear nail varnish to screw heads to keep them tight.

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
Products

16. Use heatproof paint to give old radiators a new lease of life. You can even get aerosol versions!

Radiators , Stelrad Stelrad Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Radiators

17. Rub nail tips with a little soap to make them knock in easier.

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Living roomStorage
Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest

And here is another article we know you will love: 12 amazing up-cycling projects for your home

18. Add a couple of drops of water to a wood dent, then cover with grease-proof paper and iron. It'll pop right out!

Vintage House Coruna, Vintage House Coruna Vintage House Coruna Living roomStorage
19. Add some Methylated spirits to your paint, to make it last longer in the tin. You'll only need a few drops.

Caterina Ikat Wing Chair, A Rum Fellow A Rum Fellow Living roomSofas & armchairs
Caterina Ikat Wing Chair

20. Safety first! Turn off all electrics, regardless of what you're doing! You really don't want a shock!

Painted kitchen, Clachan Wood Clachan Wood KitchenCabinets & shelves
Painted kitchen

21. Keep a torch somewhere handy, for when a power cut hits.

Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ BedroomLighting
22. A spring-powered rodent trap makes a great automatic door shutter, if you mount it on the back!

Adamson Doors Adamson Doors Windows & doors Doors Wood White
Adamson Doors

23. Balled-up newspaper dipped in vinegar and ash will make wood burner glass good as new, with a bit of scrubbing.

Charnwood Country 4 Multi Fuel / Wood Burning Defra Approved Stove Direct Stoves Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Charnwood Country 4 Multi Fuel / Wood Burning Defra Approved Stove

24. Re-purpose old cooking sauce jars as cute vases. You can literally just paint them with emulsion.

Scandinavian eating 99chairs Dining roomTables
Scandinavian eating

25. Keep felt furniture pads handy for leveling out wonky items.

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Garden Furniture
Landscaping and Garden Storage

26. When in doubt, call the professionals out! Know your limits and you'll save yourself a lot of money and heartache!

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
House in Chandlers Ford II

For more handy DIY tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 smart & easy DIY ideas that will transform your home.

November: best homes!
