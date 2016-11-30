16 ideas for decorating your walls with very modern niches!

Shelves used to be the height of wall decor, but there's a new sheriff in town: wall niches. Ideal for any wall, but especially those that are in small or tight spaces, niches can be used for a myriad of purposes, but always add style while not stealing away any usable space. In areas such as hallways, these really are a blessing, as more often than not, corridors are already narrow or short on room! Come take a look at some amazing wall niches that talented architects have designed and see if you might be tempted to hang up your wall brackets and grab your drill instead.

The only question that really remains is, what can you do with these niches, once you have them?