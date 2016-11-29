How to build a pool in 9 easy steps (on a budget!)

Having a pool in your backyard is an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors and relax during the warmer months. Many people dream of owning a pool but get turned away by the higher costs and constant maintenance in order to keep the pool working and looking as good as new.

But having a pool doesn't need to be overly complicated if you have the right help and proper maintenance to keep this luxurious item in top working order. From start to finish, we will show you how to build a beautiful pool in just nine simple steps.