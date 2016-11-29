How to build a pool in 9 easy steps (on a budget!)

Having a pool in your backyard is an excellent way to enjoy the outdoors and relax during the warmer months. Many people dream of owning a pool but get turned away by the higher costs and constant maintenance in order to keep the pool working and looking as good as new.
But having a pool doesn't need to be overly complicated if you have the right help and proper maintenance to keep this luxurious item in top working order. From start to finish, we will show you how to build a beautiful pool in just nine simple steps.
The first thing you have to consider when building a pool is if you have enough space for it and know what is beneath your yard so that you don't hit any pipes or tanks. An inspection should be done and once it is cleared you can begin to carefully carve out the space for your pool. A good foundation will work wonders for not only your pool but your whole back yard. This is a very crucial step to the process and must not be taken lightly.
After you have the general shape down, you must get a special tool that will compact the area and make it stable to support the pool and all the water in it. Making sure to go over the bottom of the foundation many times with the compacting machine is important and may take a couple of days so that the area is very secure and can withhold the incredibly heavy weight of the water.
Before you can put the cement down, it is important to shape and line the entire pool with material so that the cement can be secure and doesn't damage the earth underneath. The bottom of the pool uses very thick insulation material while the sides of the pool are shaped using corrugated steel. Without the proper structure and insulation, water can easily leak through and destroy the foundation of the pool as well as the home. Everything here needs to be watertight and then sealed before pouring the cement.
This is the step where you start to see the pool taking some real shape. In this step, we pour down the cement all along the bottoms and up the sides a bit. We also can see that the sides of the pool are supported by large concrete blocks and held up by wooden beams so that there is a very strong support for the pool. The cement needs to dry completely, at least a few days or so, before moving on otherwise this could result in disastrous consequences. We can also see that the stairs to the pull have been installed and put in place with the cement so that we can move on to the next step.
After the cement is completely dry, you need to seal the bottom of the pool once again so that we are sure no unwanted element are seeping into our chlorinated pool. This can be down with a sealing material such as we see here so that no leaks can make their way through any little nooks and crannies. If this bright blue isn't your color or you want something a bit more sophisticated, you can opt to cover the pool in tiles and cover with sealant. This is a beautiful way to decorate your pull but also needs more maintenance and upkeep than the traditional sealing method.
Before we put the final touches on the pool, we need to make sure that everything is working fine. So we can see that the sides of the pool have been filled to the brim with stones and the actual pool with water. We need to leave the water in the pool for a few days to make sure that there are not problems with leaking or breaking before adding the final touches. The stones along the sides are then sealed and secured so that whatever flooring is built on top can be strongly supported.
Now comes the fun part, decorating your beautiful new outdoor space! First we start with the flooring that will surround the pool and become like a patio around the pool. Here we can see carpenters carefully adding hardwood panels around the pool, which is a very classic look. Hardwood flooring also needs to be water sealed so that it doesn't rot while it is around the pool. Tile is also another design idea that is not only beautiful but also easier to maintain since it doesn't rot as wood does.
Once you have all the hard stuff out of the way, now comes the part where you can design your outdoor space how you like. Choosing beautiful lounge chairs as well as a nice seating area creates a very homey environment so that you can enjoy your new pool to the fullest. We can see here that the homeowners chose a simple approach and opted for curvy black outdoor furniture and a couple of very relaxing lounge chairs on the other end of the pool by the trees. This creates a wonderful environment to enjoy the warmer months and just sit by the pool and relax.
The most important part of maintaining a pool is the water filter. This will help to ensure that your water is always ready to swim in and isn't filled with bacteria that could possibly be dangerous. These filters constantly filter the water and distribute it back into the pool so that your job is much easier. This filters can be installed on the side of the pool, as we see here, or inside where it is out of the way. The filter we see in this pool is big but is great because it can also filter out the leaves if you want which means less work for you!