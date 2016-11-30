Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 spectacular dressing rooms (you'll want to have in your home)

press profile homify press profile homify
Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Modern Dressing Room
Loading admin actions …

If a wardrobe simply isn't enough to contain all your fashion leanings, you might need to start considering the ultimate extravagance for a clothing fanatic; a walk-in wardrobe. Dressing rooms are a special home addition, as not many people have them and getting the decor right is so important! You should probably call in an interior designer to help you with this one, as not only do you need to ensure you have enough storage, you also need to know that you won't tire of the color scheme and styling next season! We thought it would be fun to take a look at a few spectacular dressing spaces that have already been designed, just to whet your whistle a little, so if the thought of a dressing room already has you drooling, just wait until you see these…

1. Beautiful with brown leather.

Loft de 250m², Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores Modern Dressing Room
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla &amp; Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores
Riskalla & Mueller Arquitetura e Interiores

What a great style and a fantastic way to use a previously dead loft space!

2. Perfect for pampered princesses.

Гардеробные комнаты., Дизайн-бюро Сергея Саргина Дизайн-бюро Сергея Саргина Modern Dressing Room
Дизайн-бюро Сергея Саргина

Дизайн-бюро Сергея Саргина
Дизайн-бюро Сергея Саргина
Дизайн-бюро Сергея Саргина

With glitzy surfaces and chandelier in place, even the pickiest of princesses would love this room!

3. Made to measure the space!

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Dressing Room
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH
ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH

Bespoke carpentry is a must for any dressing room, to get as much storage as possible.

4. Perfectly proportioned for all the accessories!

Эко домик , Giovani Design Studio Giovani Design Studio Minimalist dressing room
Giovani Design Studio

Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio
Giovani Design Studio

We love the attention to detail here, with hats getting their own shelf!

5. Laid back and open for a fun take on fashion.

homify Industrial style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't have to have a huge amount of clothes to warrant a dressing room. You can just fancy one!

6. Fully stocked with storage.

Гардеробная для девушки, Sweet Home Design Sweet Home Design Modern Dressing Room
Sweet Home Design

Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design
Sweet Home Design

Stacked floor to ceiling with cabinets, this is a space that will grow with a clothing collection!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Illuminated to perfection.

Дом Millennium-park, 420 м², Bronx Bronx Eclectic style dressing rooms
Bronx

Bronx
Bronx
Bronx

Of course, you'll need great lighting in your dressing room, to make sure all your colors go together just right.

8. Wall-to-wall mirrors.

homify Modern Dressing Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

How can you tell that you look fantastic, if you don't have mirrors in your dressing room. We say go all out!

9. One for the shoe fanatics!

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Modern Dressing Room
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

Love shoes? Then you need a wall dedicated to them and only them! No borrowing allowed!

10. Comfort and style.

VESTIDORES, MUEBLES RABANAL SL MUEBLES RABANAL SL Colonial style dressing rooms
MUEBLES RABANAL SL

MUEBLES RABANAL SL
MUEBLES RABANAL SL
MUEBLES RABANAL SL

Comfortable seating is a great extra touch for a dressing room, especially if you are going to have an audience in there!

11. A carpeted dream room!

Armarios y Vestidores Alvic , ALVIC ALVIC Dressing roomStorage
ALVIC

ALVIC
ALVIC
ALVIC

Who doesn't like a little shag underfoot? You'll probably be barefoot in your dressing room, so some carpet will be a good investment.

12. Ready for anything!

Квартира в современном стиле, 153 кв.м., Студия Павла Полынова Студия Павла Полынова Minimalist dressing room
Студия Павла Полынова

Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова

What if your trousers need a last minute press or a shirt needs an iron? It won't be a problem if you have all the laundry gadgets you can!

13. A room with a view.

Walk-in-wardrobe, Lamco Design LTD Lamco Design LTD Dressing roomStorage
Lamco Design LTD

Walk-in-wardrobe

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

If you are able to choose the room that you transform, perhaps aim for one with a lovely view. It'll make getting dressed a real pleasure!

15. Classic and timeless with wood.

Bespoke Walk in Wardrobe. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

Bespoke Walk in Wardrobe.

Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture
Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture

You can't go wrong with an all-wood dressing room, as it's a steadfast classic. Perhaps men would like this style a little better!

16. Fresh and full of feminine charm.

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing rooms
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

If we're talking of gendered design, this floaty, fresh and feminine space is ideal for women that enjoy fashion, but aren't controlled by it. 

17. Luxury living for your clothes.

Пентхаус в Одессе, Rash_studio Rash_studio Eclectic style dressing rooms
Rash_studio

Rash_studio
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

Don't your clothes deserve to live somewhere upmarket and luxurious? Of course they do, they're your babies, after all!

18. Effortlessly fashionable.

White walk in wardrobe Lamco Design LTD Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Lamco Design LTD

White walk in wardrobe

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

Open-front shelves are a good way to tap into a Scandinavian vibe with your dressing room and we love the all-white scheme here that feels too cool for school!

19. Gorgeous from every angle.

Contemporarily Dashing | BUNGALOW, Design Spirits Design Spirits Modern Dressing Room
Design Spirits

Design Spirits
Design Spirits
Design Spirits

Even small dressing rooms can feel like a huge luxury, especially if you add lots of mirrors and trick the eye into thinking they are bigger than they are!

20. Accessory heaven!

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist dressing room
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

It's not just kitchens that can make great use of an island. Your dressing room will gladly accept one for storing all your fiddly accessories in!

If you love the idea of a more funky way to store your clothes, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Closet design perfect for small spaces.

20 ideas for your outdoor space
Which of these luxury dressing rooms did you love the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks