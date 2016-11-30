20 spectacular dressing rooms (you'll want to have in your home)

If a wardrobe simply isn't enough to contain all your fashion leanings, you might need to start considering the ultimate extravagance for a clothing fanatic; a walk-in wardrobe. Dressing rooms are a special home addition, as not many people have them and getting the decor right is so important! You should probably call in an interior designer to help you with this one, as not only do you need to ensure you have enough storage, you also need to know that you won't tire of the color scheme and styling next season! We thought it would be fun to take a look at a few spectacular dressing spaces that have already been designed, just to whet your whistle a little, so if the thought of a dressing room already has you drooling, just wait until you see these…
What a great style and a fantastic way to use a previously dead loft space!
With glitzy surfaces and chandelier in place, even the pickiest of princesses would love this room!
Bespoke carpentry is a must for any dressing room, to get as much storage as possible.
We love the attention to detail here, with hats getting their own shelf!
You don't have to have a huge amount of clothes to warrant a dressing room. You can just fancy one!
Stacked floor to ceiling with cabinets, this is a space that will grow with a clothing collection!
Of course, you'll need great lighting in your dressing room, to make sure all your colors go together just right.
How can you tell that you look fantastic, if you don't have mirrors in your dressing room. We say go all out!
Love shoes? Then you need a wall dedicated to them and only them! No borrowing allowed!
Comfortable seating is a great extra touch for a dressing room, especially if you are going to have an audience in there!
Who doesn't like a little shag underfoot? You'll probably be barefoot in your dressing room, so some carpet will be a good investment.
What if your trousers need a last minute press or a shirt needs an iron? It won't be a problem if you have all the laundry gadgets you can!
If you are able to choose the room that you transform, perhaps aim for one with a lovely view. It'll make getting dressed a real pleasure!
You can't go wrong with an all-wood dressing room, as it's a steadfast classic. Perhaps men would like this style a little better!
If we're talking of gendered design, this floaty, fresh and feminine space is ideal for women that enjoy fashion, but aren't controlled by it.
Don't your clothes deserve to live somewhere upmarket and luxurious? Of course they do, they're your babies, after all!
Open-front shelves are a good way to tap into a Scandinavian vibe with your dressing room and we love the all-white scheme here that feels too cool for school!
Even small dressing rooms can feel like a huge luxury, especially if you add lots of mirrors and trick the eye into thinking they are bigger than they are!
It's not just kitchens that can make great use of an island. Your dressing room will gladly accept one for storing all your fiddly accessories in!
