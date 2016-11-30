20 spectacular dressing rooms (you'll want to have in your home)

If a wardrobe simply isn't enough to contain all your fashion leanings, you might need to start considering the ultimate extravagance for a clothing fanatic; a walk-in wardrobe. Dressing rooms are a special home addition, as not many people have them and getting the decor right is so important! You should probably call in an interior designer to help you with this one, as not only do you need to ensure you have enough storage, you also need to know that you won't tire of the color scheme and styling next season! We thought it would be fun to take a look at a few spectacular dressing spaces that have already been designed, just to whet your whistle a little, so if the thought of a dressing room already has you drooling, just wait until you see these…