Rustic and modern: the house everyone will love

This wonderful home we are to inspect today is situated on a large lot, and is a wonderful brick building that has no coating, with the concrete used as a frame for windows, doors and large spaces that mark the terraces of the house. This masterpiece of modern architecture, which uses materials such as brick, concrete and wood on the outside, has a large presence in the spacious grounds, with an exterior that is a joy to see in these images that homify brings you today.

Come with us to visit this house, a beauty from the architectural design workshop Junor Arquitectos, to see all the details of the garden, pool, terrace and modern sources that are sure to inspire you.