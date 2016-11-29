A bathroom transformation worthy of note

Today, the hallway and the living room are spaces that need more attention during renovations, but, we should never lose sight of the bathroom either, as it is one of the most important places in the house. These rooms are spaces that have great comfort in it, where we may have a moment of relaxation that is much more enjoyable than the rush of everyday activities, and which allows us to forget some of the stress and bustle of our daily lives.
Here on homify today, we present you with this total transformation of an outdated bathroom, which turned into a place that is simply sensational, and gave great value to the overall comfort of the residence. In this project by the professionals of RTP Consulting, they have managed to transform a very run down bathroom into a thoroughly modern and visually attractive space. Join us to discover this excellent renovation here on homify!
Outdated tiles that covered walls and floors have been completely demolished to make way for a new image. It has been done in both the floor and walls to install new finishes, taking into account a renewal of some of the plumbing facilities, and ensuring the proper functioning of all equipment to be installed in the bathroom. At this stage, it is important to take this opportunity to avoid any malfunction in the future.
The continuation of the demolition of existing finishes allowed them to create the necessary preparation and rectification of surfaces, leaving all the ground ready for the new bathroom design to be completed successfully. Also, during this process, you can correct moisture problems and mold, which will ensure that the bathroom is in perfect condition and excellent state, which will create a more enjoyable environment for its users.
Once all the tiles had been demolished and the rubble removed from this space, it was necessary to coat the walls with drywall that have been previously treated to be able to use in wet environments, such as the bathroom, allowing the repelling of water from these surfaces and making installation of new finishes much simpler.
The transformation of the old bathroom has a truly spectacular result. Now, the bathroom has a modern design, very elegant, with a combination of textures and finishes that create a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. This feeling is heightened thanks to the excellent lighting and light colors in the design, which make the bathroom feel much larger and with a much lighter visual.
Fixed furniture of this amazing bathroom feature a modern design, it is simple but enhances the elegance of the lines. The white color is ideal for combining with the other colors used on the various bathroom surfaces. Finished wood coatings, multi-colored rugs and a wall with apparent brick, all add to the charm of this well made design.
Both modern furniture, such as circular mirrors, and the combination of textures create a very nice visual effect, which is accentuated by the excellent lighting that we find in this space, even though the area available for the design was irregular and inflexible. Within the neutrality of tones in the colors used in this space, a contrast that breaks the chromatic monotony a bit with a small black shelf is a welcome addition.
The bathroom has been treated to a trendy design, thanks to the fine and elegant lines that we see in both furniture and finishes. The choice of accessories such as circular mirrors, give it a distinctive and practical character, making it not only attractive in terms of spatial and visual composition, but also a practical and functional space where the residents can take charge of their daily personal care with maximum comfort.
This bathroom renovation was impressive indeed, but if you want more, take a look at these absolutely amazing bathroom renovations!