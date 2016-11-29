A bathroom transformation worthy of note

Today, the hallway and the living room are spaces that need more attention during renovations, but, we should never lose sight of the bathroom either, as it is one of the most important places in the house. These rooms are spaces that have great comfort in it, where we may have a moment of relaxation that is much more enjoyable than the rush of everyday activities, and which allows us to forget some of the stress and bustle of our daily lives.

Here on homify today, we present you with this total transformation of an outdated bathroom, which turned into a place that is simply sensational, and gave great value to the overall comfort of the residence. In this project by the professionals of RTP Consulting, they have managed to transform a very run down bathroom into a thoroughly modern and visually attractive space. Join us to discover this excellent renovation here on homify!