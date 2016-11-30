Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Cheap and chic: abandoned container transformed into a cool home

Camila Boschiero—homify Camila Boschiero—homify
homify Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

First thing we gotta say about this transformation is wow! The Ecosa Institute from the United States are the professionals responsible for this transformation. What are we looking at? A discarded container that transformed into a cool, dream, environmentally friendly home. We might as well get on with it. Shall we?  

Master bedroom and bathroom.

Master bedroom and bathroom homify Modern Bedroom
homify

Master bedroom and bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Not at all in a container, right? Wall divisions and curtains and a ceiling bring the bedroom and bathroom together. You could not have pictured this to be on the inside of the container home. But the next photo will reveal all. 

The facade.

Container home front street view homify Modern Houses Iron/Steel
homify

Container home front street view

homify
homify
homify

It's hard to imagine the house being made of discarded containers. Isn't it? In fact, the original vertical lines on the container strengthen the structure of the home, but with an incredible design facade. Solar panels help power the electricity and heating. This is definitely a low-cost, low maintenance but high performance house. We want to see more!

Open living room.

Dining area homify Modern Dining Room
homify

Dining area

homify
homify
homify

From this point of view, we have a feel for the open plan structure of the container. Calm neutral colors adorn this home making it homey and yet industrial. 

Bright kitchen.

Galley kitchen homify Modern Kitchen
homify

Galley kitchen

homify
homify
homify

A modern functional kitchen with mosaic light green tiles, that match the paint on the outside of this home are just some little touches the designers have envisioned. The reflective floor makes better use of the artificial and natural lighting. Like we said, definitely a high performance eco-friendly house.  

Charming living room.

Living room homify Modern Living Room
homify

Living room

homify
homify
homify

The interior designers did an amazing job making this open plan home have a sense of division, and this was made successful by using furniture, rugs and color. It really works, and that adorable wood staircase that leads you to the upstairs part of this home is inspired. We are so delighted that we had the opportunity to experience this project. It just goes to show that with creativity, tender, love and care you can turn anything around.

If you liked this ideabook, you will love this one: 20 incredible home exteriors to inspire you

18 inspiring facades & garages from houses you'll love
What are your thoughts on this amazing home? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks