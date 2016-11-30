Cheap and chic: abandoned container transformed into a cool home

First thing we gotta say about this transformation is wow! The Ecosa Institute from the United States are the professionals responsible for this transformation. What are we looking at? A discarded container that transformed into a cool, dream, environmentally friendly home. We might as well get on with it. Shall we?
Not at all in a container, right? Wall divisions and curtains and a ceiling bring the bedroom and bathroom together. You could not have pictured this to be on the inside of the container home. But the next photo will reveal all.
It's hard to imagine the house being made of discarded containers. Isn't it? In fact, the original vertical lines on the container strengthen the structure of the home, but with an incredible design facade. Solar panels help power the electricity and heating. This is definitely a low-cost, low maintenance but high performance house. We want to see more!
From this point of view, we have a feel for the open plan structure of the container. Calm neutral colors adorn this home making it homey and yet industrial.
A modern functional kitchen with mosaic light green tiles, that match the paint on the outside of this home are just some little touches the designers have envisioned. The reflective floor makes better use of the artificial and natural lighting. Like we said, definitely a high performance eco-friendly house.
The interior designers did an amazing job making this open plan home have a sense of division, and this was made successful by using furniture, rugs and color. It really works, and that adorable wood staircase that leads you to the upstairs part of this home is inspired. We are so delighted that we had the opportunity to experience this project. It just goes to show that with creativity, tender, love and care you can turn anything around.
