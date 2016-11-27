How to create a perfectly organized kitchen using the triangle method

A well organized kitchen is very important when designing your home. You don't want to be running around in circles when you're cooking a big meal so it is crucial to have everything in the right space so that the space can flow very well and you won't be feeling so stressed out while cooking.

The most common way of organizing a kitchen is using the triangle method, where the sink, stove top, and refrigerator are positioned in a triangle shape, in order to make the most of your space. But some kitchens can't always accommodate this method whether they are too small or too long or for any other reason.

Below are a few ways to organize your kitchen, including the triangle method, that will be sure to inspire you to design the perfect space that works for you.