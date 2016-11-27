How to create a perfectly organized kitchen using the triangle method

A well organized kitchen is very important when designing your home. You don't want to be running around in circles when you're cooking a big meal so it is crucial to have everything in the right space so that the space can flow very well and you won't be feeling so stressed out while cooking.
The most common way of organizing a kitchen is using the triangle method, where the sink, stove top, and refrigerator are positioned in a triangle shape, in order to make the most of your space. But some kitchens can't always accommodate this method whether they are too small or too long or for any other reason.
Below are a few ways to organize your kitchen, including the triangle method, that will be sure to inspire you to design the perfect space that works for you.
Let's start with the classic kitchen organization, the work triangle. As we stated above, the main concept of this idea is to place the sink, refrigerator and the cook top in a triangle shape to maximize the efficiency of the kitchen. This can be done in a number of ways, with no real rule on the exact order of each of the appliances, so you can work with the best flow possible. This kitchen is a great example of the triangle method where we see the island, which features a sink, then the cook top, and then the refrigerator, and it even has the oven right next to it! This kitchen provides plenty of counter space for working and has a great flow to put you at ease while you're cooking.
Having a small kitchen can be incredibly stressful, because you never feel as if you have enough space to work. However, this small kitchen is a great example of making the best possible use out of the little space you have. This space incorporates the triangle method to an extent but the space is so small that is isn't even very noticeable. The most important idea for a small space like this is to maximize the amount of counter space you have, since you will always be close to the three main appliances anyways. This kitchen uses a small dividing wall which can be used as both a breakfast bar as well as extra work space when you need it most.
Many kitchens tend to be designed in a square or rectangular shape, but if you have a long and narrow kitchen, you may be thinking
how can I use the triangle method in this situation? Well you can't really but you can still design a beautiful and organized kitchen! This space is a great example where the left side of the kitchen houses the sink, stove, and refrigerator so that they are also within close proximity to each other, and therefore there is no need to use the triangle method. There is plenty of work space in this kitchen, maximizing the entire length of the wall for counters and kitchen cabinets. The other side of the kitchen features a small breakfast bar, that would usually be put on the kitchen island but is now separated for a more cohesive flow.
A key aspect of a well organized kitchen is storage and if you don't have proper storage things can get difficult. If you have a small space you need to think of utilizing walls and nooks and crannies so that you can keep as many things off the counters while you are working and it isn't too cluttered. Even if you have a large kitchen, storage is still very important but now you have more options! It's important to give yourself plenty of space to work on the counter tops without having to remove anything, so if you have plenty of kitchen cabinet storage you can keep appliances in them and only pull out the ones you need while working. This creates a clean and clutter-free look for the kitchen and will make the real decor stand out.
Just because your kitchen is well organized doesn't mean it has to be boring! Allow your creativity to shine through in your kitchen while also maintaining some of the ideas that we have talked about. This bright and colorful yellow kitchen features tons of cabinet space to store the lesser used appliances but the bold, black counters display the more regularly used items. This still leaves plenty of space on the counters to work but also gives the space a bit more character and looks like it's a kitchen that is used a daily basis. And though this kitchen doesn't feature a triangle method, it is still a linear functioning space that works well for the homeowner.
In the end, no matter what you choose to do with your kitchen you need to make a space that works for you and shows your personality. If you want to leave more items on the counters, do it! If you want to display some of your favorite photos or artwork, go ahead. The kitchen is the heart of the home and should be the space you can feel free to create and do what you want in. This cozy kitchen here features many little knick-knacks that are important to the homeowner and therefore create a beautiful and functional space.
