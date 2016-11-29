15 room divide ideas you'll love!

If you're stuck between a rock and a hard place in terms of liking open plan design, but wanting the option of a little segregation and privacy, then we think this is the perfect article for you! We've found some brilliant ways to divide your space, without simply plumping for a solid wall that will kill any open plan or free-flowing vibe that you've created dead. Interior designers are masters at cutting large rooms into more manageable, but not permanently divided chunks and we want you to be able to do the same!
Take a look at these fantastic solutions to open plan room divides and see which is your favorite!
If you have a television and want to wall mount it, why not create a floating wall that you can house the TV in? Perfect for an open plan living room zone that needs to feel a little cozier, we really love this plan!
A well-lit stack of asymmetrical shelves would make a wonderful, not to mention eye-catching room divide! Imagine how good it would look at night!
If you would prefer a traditional bricks and mortar solid wall in your space but you don't want to totally shut out other areas and natural light, how about including a cut-out panel in the center, almost as an artistic feature?
Drywall and wood work well together as both materials can be easily cut and adapted. This standalone central display unit would be perfect as a room divide and you could add or take pieces away as you liked!
Simple bookshelves that have no rear casing are ideal as room divides! Keeping a flow of natural light is essential for a more relaxed and laid back vibe, which you can see here!
When you're going to have a fireplace in a room, regardless of style, why not think about erecting it in the middle of an open plan space, in a bid to divide the space simply and cleanly?
Wood makes great room divides, but when fitted as a solid block, has the same light penetration issues as a brick wall! That'll never do, so we love this striated variation that feels almost Asian in influence!
If you need more storage and want to divide a room, you can kill two birds with one stone if you opt for a wooden storage cupboard! What a great idea!
A high-end aquarium is an AMAZING way to divide a room, as you can still see both sides, through the glass of the tank, but you will definitely have a solid divide. A very pretty one at that!
This is similar to the bookcase idea, except the casing can be a lot skinnier! A totally open grid work of wood will make a great display option for art and section off a space with ease.
Tempered glass safety panels are a simple and readily available option that offer total transparency with no concern about separate areas merging into one. Peace of mind you CAN buy!
Here's one for all you arty types! Concrete has really come into its own as an artistic material, so how about creating a large-scale sculpture to use as a room divide? It'll be a real talking point!
If you're in the opposite situation to most people here and you have a solid wall that you want to open up a little bit, how about partially removing it? You can enjoy an open plan feel and the security of a solid wall!
Modern fires are great as you can, essentially, install them anywhere! We love the idea of a central fire, complete with a full height chimney, that can stand proud in the middle of a room and split the space in two!
We adore this idea! When spaces conjoin but need a little more structure, a home bar is just the ticket! plus, you can enjoy a tipple or two as you install it! That's the kind of DIY we like!
