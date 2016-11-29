15 room divide ideas you'll love!

If you're stuck between a rock and a hard place in terms of liking open plan design, but wanting the option of a little segregation and privacy, then we think this is the perfect article for you! We've found some brilliant ways to divide your space, without simply plumping for a solid wall that will kill any open plan or free-flowing vibe that you've created dead. Interior designers are masters at cutting large rooms into more manageable, but not permanently divided chunks and we want you to be able to do the same!

Take a look at these fantastic solutions to open plan room divides and see which is your favorite!