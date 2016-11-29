10 affordable ways to improve your home with wall coverings!

There are countless wall coverings to choose from, but what if your home won't support them, or they're too heavy or you don't want to commit too fully until you know it'll work? There is a surprising solution that you either may not have heard of, considered or thought would work; polyurethane panels! Interior designers are loving how much freedom these fabulous panels are giving them and once you see how realistic the effects can be, we think you'll fall in love with them too. Come with us now as we look at some of the most popular finishes and have a think about whether you could use a little plastic fantastic accessorizing in your home!
When the hassle of adding real wood to your internal walls just seems like too much of a burden to bear, use large PU sheets! Light, fast and simple to hang, you get all the look and with none of the effort! Bravo!
When wood is good but logs are better, you can opt for this woodpile effect and really transform a boring kitchen island! Can anyone else hear someone yelling
Timberrrrrr?
Elegant, timeless and a lot of money to buy, slate is wonderful but can eat into a budget quickly. PU panels with a slate effect are a perfect compromise and we don't think anyone will be able to spot this difference!
Similarly to slate, natural stone looks so good as internal walls, but boy is it expensive to buys and difficult to use! There is a reason why these lovely materials need master craftsman to wield them and they always have a big invoice at the end! You won't get that with faux stone panels.
We all love the industrial exposed brick look that is featured in cool homes these days but we don't fancy the idea of stripping plaster at all! We'll stick with these PU panels that unless you get right up close and personal with, you'd swear were real bricks!
Granite, with natural inflections of reflective rainbow material, always looks amazing, but break a tile and you have a disaster on your hands! Those little shards get everywhere! Save yourself potential heartache by choosing PU panels, that look exactly the same, instead!
When your bathroom needs a serious style injection and you have your heart set on marble but your bank manager says no, PU panels are a fantastic alternative. They honestly won't look cheap or feel like a lesser material and with all the money you'll save, you might be able to replace some suite items too!
Want to clad your home but don't have the skill, time or inclination to do it yourself? Well that's just fine, if you can afford to hire professionals and the cost of the natural materials! if it's a no, then consider PU panels. They'll go up in a fraction of the time, be easier to cut, not weather and look great for years!
We really love the look and feel of natural river pebbles that have been painstakingly inlaid into a wall or floor, but we implore you to save money and time by choosing a PU panel copy! You'll get the look and feel you want for less money and no effort! What's there to think about?
If we haven't covered the wall style that you've been thinking of, it doesn't matter, as PU panels can be made in any size, shape or style that you want. Seriously, if you can think it, it can be made, so why not inquire about fulfilling your design dreams?
