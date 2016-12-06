Your browser is out-of-date.

14 garden tricks to get the professional look!

press profile homify press profile homify
UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

If you believe that a great garden is always the result of professional landscape architects and gardeners, then we are here to tell you that it doesn't always have to be the case! 

We have put together 14 ways that you utilize to make it look like your garden has been given a face-lift by a professional. And guess what? The ideas are not hard to achieve at all, and you can easily turn it into your very own DIY project. Why not make a statement when redesigning your garden so that you can create a spot for entertaining as well as relaxing in. There are so many ways to shape your garden so when it comes to choosing the right materials we suggest that you browse around and choose the look that suits your vision. 

Whether you are thinking about redesigning the look of your garden, terrace, courtyard or front entrance—you will love the following suggestions we have put together for you. Come and take a look!

1. Laying a small patch of decking is great for setting up a table and chairs, and it is also off the lawn and insects!

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

2. With so many slate tiles to choose from, you can opt for the high-quality type to give your garden that extra-stylish edge.

Piscine, Schwein Aménagement Schwein Aménagement Tropical style garden Stone Grey
Schwein Aménagement

Schwein Aménagement
Schwein Aménagement
Schwein Aménagement

3. Stones are a great way to keep the garden easy to maintain and give off a minimalist-chic look. Surely you've paid someone for this idea, right?

Aménagement complet pour un jardin de centre ville, EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS Modern Garden
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS
EURL OLIVIER DUBOIS

4. Simple things like a radiant white garden wall brings a touch of clever design into your garden, and the best thing is that it can be realized within a few hours.

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
GARDEN TROTTER

GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

5. A picture book courtyard is quickly laid out with stone slabs and looks just great! For an extra touch of elegance you can leave out a space and plant a little tree!

Appartement parisien, Meero Meero Modern Garden
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

6. A modern sun sail protects your terrace not only from weather influences, it also looks as if it had been selected by a professional.

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

7. Water features always look very complicated, but are usually quite easy to install. Their effect is however fabulous. The simpler you make the design, the more stylish it looks!

Bassins et fontaines, Vert-parc Vert-parc Modern Garden
Vert-parc

Vert-parc
Vert-parc
Vert-parc

8. Extravagant exterior lighting gives the impression that a professional has had their hands in the game, especially if you choose vibrant colors.

Pergolas, Biossun Biossun Modern Garden
Biossun

Biossun
Biossun
Biossun

We know you will love this: The do's and don'ts: the garden edition

9. A creative fence looks as if it were cut directly into your garden.

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

10. Flower boxes full of pretty, colorful flowers look like gardeners have had their input in your garden landscape—but this can be achieved with a simple trip to the nursery or garden center.

Fleurs en pots pour balcon et terrasse, My Little Jardin My Little Jardin Classic style garden
My Little Jardin

My Little Jardin
My Little Jardin
My Little Jardin

11. Remarkable furniture is what gives off the impression that you've been under the influence of a convincing designer.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Minimalist raised beds look contemporary and you can imitate them with stone slabs! See, you do not need professional help!

Cloître de l’Abbaye de Neumünster, Digitale Paysage Digitale Paysage Modern Garden
Digitale Paysage

Digitale Paysage
Digitale Paysage
Digitale Paysage

13. An outdoor kitchen is the absolute highlight of any garden and can be built if you have the skills yourself, or perhaps a family member or friend might volunteer to help.

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

14. A fire place is even simpler than an outdoor kitchen and turns your garden into a cozy meeting place even in cooler temperatures.

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone rustic stone,outdoor furniture,relaxing,entertaining
Lithic Fire

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

One more article we know you will love: 20 ideas for your outdoor space

Have you attempted to do any of these yourself? 

