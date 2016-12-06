Your browser is out-of-date.

6 mistakes to avoid in home decor

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern Kitchen
When we are decorating and designing our home, there is a certain excitement which may tempt us into going slightly overboard. Accordingly, there are many measures that we can keep in mind so as to prevent ourselves from making these typical decor faux pas, so that our home doesn’t look impractical or unappealing. In such a case, it is important to be practical and keep the aesthetic sense alive at the same time. So take a look at these six mistakes and find out how you can avoid making them as you go about the satisfying task of doing up your space!

1. Buying everything you lay your eyes on.

Progetto, EV+A Lab Atelier d'Architettura & Interior Design EV+A Lab Atelier d'Architettura & Interior Design Modern Dining Room
Progetto

You can start by resisting the temptation to buy everything that you lay your eyes on. While there will be many things in decor stores and magazines that may make you want to swipe your card immediately, you will need to learn to resist so that you invest in truly relevant pieces that will keep your home from looking cluttered.  It is also a good idea to hunt for the right pieces that go with your style or theme rather than buying whatever you see.

2. No lighting? Big mistake!

Loft O, innenarchitektur-rathke innenarchitektur-rathke Classic style bathroom
This is another crucial mistake that many people make. Imagine having beautiful textures and no proper lighting to highlight these pieces. The effect is sad and not very well executed. Therefore, it is imperative to invest in lighting that will be at varying levels and also focused on your choicest belongings. Take a cue from this beautiful bathroom designed by the interior architects at INNENARCHITEKTUR-RATHKE.

3. Choosing your theme.

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Living room
If you are easily taken by what you see in a store or a magazine, you may want to narrow it down to a theme or a specific look before you go ahead and put it in your home. This will give the space a more organically grown and wholesome look rather making each piece seem like an afterthought. Invest in pieces that have something to do with your theme.

4. Mix and match material.

Proyecto Terrassa, Dröm Living Dröm Living Living room
While a combination of two or three elements may be a good idea, you would do well to maybe draw a diagram of what goes where so that the end result is a balanced one. Go for an idea where leather, wood, stone and tiles make well positioned appearances in the right doses.

5. Scared of color?

‘Rehbailitacion edificio en Gracia’, lluiscorbellajordi lluiscorbellajordi Modern Living Room
Staying away from color and going only with safe and formal neutrals is another huge mistake that we all make. Remember to play with pops of color and if you want to go bold, chose one feature wall and get that pop of color there,  get a vibrant look in your home!

6. Being too rigid.

homify Modern Kitchen
This is yet another design mistake that keeps us from being experimental and edgy. This also prevents our look from being unique and makes our home blend in with the rest of the design scenery. So stand out with quirky touches for storage and seating to make a true impact!

Here’s another story to give you more ideas - 7 ways to keep your home fresh.

With these tricks, your home could be clean in just 3 hours!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

