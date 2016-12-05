A dilapidated home restored back to life!

Unhappy with the lack of light and space in your home? Why continue to suffer in a poorly planned home when some affordable renovation can convert your house into a bright and spacious sanctuary! Today we will explore one such dark and disorganized home that was transformed into a modern beauty thanks to the interior designers and decorators at G. R. Design! Let’s have a look!
What a disaster of a kitchen! Not only are the tiles and furniture completely outdated, there is scarcely any light or ventilation.
The new look of the kitchen is bright and trendy. The classy white and brown decor, the elegant wooden floor and ample artificial lighting create a pleasant and welcoming ambiance.
The old-fashioned bathroom with standard sanitary ware and white ceramic tiles was so terribly dated and boring!
The trendy sanitary wares and sophisticated white and brown color palette teams with a large mirror to make an elegant bathroom!
With the disastrous condition of the doors, restoration is inevitable!
The freshly painted doors look amazing amid the immaculate white and natural brown palette. There is a subtle difference between the white of the doors and the walls, creating a pleasant effect.
A fresh coat of paint and a lick of chrome polish can change the entire appearance of your peeling doors and rusted handles, making them look as good as new!
White furniture provides a stylish contemporary touch – the walls, doors and furniture are all sparkling white against the lovely natural wooden floor.
A complete overhaul was needed and the pipes were to be relocated to a safer position!
There is nothing to remind us of the former devastation – what a gorgeous contrast of sparkling white walls and the gleaming parquet!
This beautiful, bright room is ideal for being used as either the living space or the dining area.
The design team endeavored to make use of as much of the existing material as possible to keep costs within the budget.
One of the main flaws in the house was lack of light and ventilation – this has been amply remedied!
The idea of what constitutes beauty may vary from person to person, but we can never go wrong with lots of windows for light and ventilation, and a timeless pristine white for a greater sense of space!
The design team at G. R Design has done a fabulous job of remodeling the dark and poorly planned old house, bringing in light and a classy white and brown decor within an affordable budget.