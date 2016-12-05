Your browser is out-of-date.

A dilapidated home restored back to life!

Justwords Justwords
APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
Unhappy with the lack of light and space in your home? Why continue to suffer in a poorly planned home when some affordable renovation can convert your house into a bright and spacious sanctuary! Today we will explore one such dark and disorganized home that was transformed into a modern beauty thanks to the interior designers and decorators at G. R. Design! Let’s have a look!

Before: ugly kitchen.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

What a disaster of a kitchen! Not only are the tiles and furniture completely outdated, there is scarcely any light or ventilation.

After: modern and functional.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

The new look of the kitchen is bright and trendy. The classy white and brown decor, the elegant wooden floor and ample artificial lighting create a pleasant and welcoming ambiance.

Before: unfashionable bathroom.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

The old-fashioned bathroom with standard sanitary ware and white ceramic tiles was so terribly dated and boring!

After: trendy and stylish.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

The trendy sanitary wares and sophisticated white and brown color palette teams with a large mirror to make an elegant bathroom!

Before: doors of doom.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

With the disastrous condition of the doors, restoration is inevitable!

After: fresh and sparkling.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

The freshly painted doors look amazing amid the immaculate white and natural brown palette. There is a subtle difference between the white of the doors and the walls, creating a pleasant effect.

After: a new look.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

A fresh coat of paint and a lick of chrome polish can change the entire appearance of your peeling doors and rusted handles, making them look as good as new!

After: modern white.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

White furniture provides a stylish contemporary touch – the walls, doors and furniture are all sparkling white against the lovely natural wooden floor.

Before: bad planning.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

A complete overhaul was needed and the pipes were to be relocated to a safer position!

After: glowing beauty.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

There is nothing to remind us of the former devastation – what a gorgeous contrast of sparkling white walls and the gleaming parquet!

After: spacious and bright.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

This beautiful, bright room is ideal for being used as either the living space or the dining area.

Before: keeping costs low.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

The design team endeavored to make use of as much of the existing material as possible to keep costs within the budget.

After: eliminating dark areas.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

One of the main flaws in the house was lack of light and ventilation – this has been amply remedied!

After: an ideal look.

APARTAMENTO TENENTE ESPANCA, G.R design G.R design
G.R design

G.R design
G.R design
G.R design

The idea of what constitutes beauty may vary from person to person, but we can never go wrong with lots of windows for light and ventilation, and a timeless pristine white for a greater sense of space!

The design team at G. R Design has done a fabulous job of remodeling the dark and poorly planned old house, bringing in light and a classy white and brown decor within an affordable budget. Check out another makeover story here - 5 mundane bathrooms transform magically!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

