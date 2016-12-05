A two-story home built entirely of wood

This time we will show you a house designed by using wood throughout the entire project. It is an almost sculptural building where this noble material does not need more than the company of glass to achieve a good lighting system and a sturdy structure. Created by the architects at AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN, who were inspired by a modern concept; the rustic simplicity of the wood forms an elegant atmosphere that is as pleasing to the eye as it is cozy.
We are in front of a conventional house in volume; with straight lines and a design that includes wood as the main element of its structural system. It also combines metallic accents and walls which comprise its core foundations. It is a project that maintains a balance between warmth and modernity with its generous interior spaces.
In the design, the architects added the existence of a terrace which is also wooden. Not to deviate from the initial concept, a long bench invites us to enjoy the good weather and the landscape which surrounds the property. As we look closer we can see the dining room which opens wide at the bottom. The relationship between interior and exterior spaces is divine.
Wood was used throughout the house. To follow this furniture design with simple decorative pieces, the space is highlighted with hanging lamps above the kitchen counter as well as the dining room table. The wood is powerful inside this home as well as welcoming and warm.
We finish this tour with a very relaxing image of the bathroom. The room is exposed to the outdoors but at the same time has a cover. It communicates wonderfully with the outdoor space.
Here the black marble color is complemented with wooden panels giving a very pleasant and modern contrast. Besides the influence of the green garden, the space is very relaxed, giving the owners the feeling of tranquility. The private spa spells out total relaxation.