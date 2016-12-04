A unique semi-underground home in an artificial mountain!

Continuing the unconventional theme of the house, the bedroom looks unreal! The back lit headboard illuminates a fairly austere room in predominantly gray tones with the unique medieval accessory of a coat of armor and unusual bedside tables.

The design team at KRFT has made a strikingly bold statement in unique eco-friendly architecture. Every nook in the house boasts unconventionality and is strongly infused with the owners' personalities!