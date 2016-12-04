Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A unique semi-underground home in an artificial mountain!

Justwords Justwords
Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Today we bring to you a stunningly innovative creation by the architects at KRFT, which was nominated for several awards. Baptized “Dutch Mountain”, this unique house was crafted within an artificial mountain for a young family within the given parameters of eco-friendliness and hyper-sustainability. With environment-friendly features like organic sewage, biodegradable materials, an edible roof garden and biomass heating, this amazing and unusual home is a treat for the senses. Let’s explore!

Buried in a mountain.

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Houses
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

What an intriguing facade! The southern wall is made up of large windows that cause the house to blend with nature, while the sloping lines of the roof make it appear one with the mountain. Designed with a passive heating system, this side of the facade receives an abundance of solar energy through the windows.

Snowy concealment.

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Houses
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

The northern side of the facade is well-hidden, having been closed off on purpose to maximize the solar energy gained through the windows of the southern wall. Who would guess that a house lies below the snowy mound?!

The front view.

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Houses
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

The front facade gives us a more traditional look. The large glass windows and doors add abundant style to its simple, elegant and welcoming appearance while allowing in a wealth of natural light. Again we note how the house conforms to the mountain rather than vice versa – note how the patio runs along the undulating ground.

Novelty window.

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Houses
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

The protruding hemispherical window is an original and fun feature in this incredible residence, enabling the observer to get a 180-degree view of the gorgeous landscape!

Fun element.

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Garage and Shed
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

Look at how the bulging fish-eye window fascinates the little ones!

Wintry Interiors.

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Dining Room
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

The outdoor environment has been successfully replicated indoors with lots of light and hues of snowy white and bluish-gray that are cleverly contrasted with rich brown and an unusual rustic decor!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A staircase with a difference.

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Windows and Doors
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

We have seen many floating staircases but a staircase made of skateboards – wow! What a creative idea that is sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face! These unique stairs lead to a split-level kitchen above.

Recycled car shelf.

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Living Room
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

What an ingenious way of recycling your car! Not only is this a brilliantly unconventional idea for storage, it is also a delightful way to infuse your personality in your home.

An extraordinary bedroom.

Dutch Mountain, KRFT KRFT Modern Bedroom
KRFT

KRFT
KRFT
KRFT

Continuing the unconventional theme of the house, the bedroom looks unreal! The back lit headboard illuminates a fairly austere room in predominantly gray tones with the unique medieval accessory of a coat of armor and unusual bedside tables.

The design team at KRFT has made a strikingly bold statement in unique eco-friendly architecture. Every nook in the house boasts unconventionality and is strongly infused with the owners’ personalities! Here’s another tour you might enjoy - An ultramodern home with a stylish vibe.

Top 5: from home makeovers to home improvement tips
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks