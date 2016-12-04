A unique semi-underground home in an artificial mountain!

Today we bring to you a stunningly innovative creation by the architects at KRFT, which was nominated for several awards. Baptized “Dutch Mountain”, this unique house was crafted within an artificial mountain for a young family within the given parameters of eco-friendliness and hyper-sustainability. With environment-friendly features like organic sewage, biodegradable materials, an edible roof garden and biomass heating, this amazing and unusual home is a treat for the senses. Let’s explore!
What an intriguing facade! The southern wall is made up of large windows that cause the house to blend with nature, while the sloping lines of the roof make it appear one with the mountain. Designed with a passive heating system, this side of the facade receives an abundance of solar energy through the windows.
The northern side of the facade is well-hidden, having been closed off on purpose to maximize the solar energy gained through the windows of the southern wall. Who would guess that a house lies below the snowy mound?!
The front facade gives us a more traditional look. The large glass windows and doors add abundant style to its simple, elegant and welcoming appearance while allowing in a wealth of natural light. Again we note how the house conforms to the mountain rather than vice versa – note how the patio runs along the undulating ground.
The protruding hemispherical window is an original and fun feature in this incredible residence, enabling the observer to get a 180-degree view of the gorgeous landscape!
Look at how the bulging fish-eye window fascinates the little ones!
The outdoor environment has been successfully replicated indoors with lots of light and hues of snowy white and bluish-gray that are cleverly contrasted with rich brown and an unusual rustic decor!
We have seen many floating staircases but a staircase made of skateboards – wow! What a creative idea that is sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face! These unique stairs lead to a split-level kitchen above.
What an ingenious way of recycling your car! Not only is this a brilliantly unconventional idea for storage, it is also a delightful way to infuse your personality in your home.
Continuing the unconventional theme of the house, the bedroom looks unreal! The back lit headboard illuminates a fairly austere room in predominantly gray tones with the unique medieval accessory of a coat of armor and unusual bedside tables.
The design team at KRFT has made a strikingly bold statement in unique eco-friendly architecture. Every nook in the house boasts unconventionality and is strongly infused with the owners' personalities!