From tarnished to tidy

Modern Kitchen
You are about to see what some time invested in the renovation of a home can do to a tarnished old residence which was worse for ware. You will be amazed at what the professionals have achieved and what happened when RF Architects intervened in the project. This renovation project is all about results and the value of time-invested. We think you will really enjoy watching how slowly, bit by bit, this old apartment underwent a breakthrough renovation

Come and take a look!

Before: falling apart.

You can see the kitchen through a hole in the wall, literally. Here you can get a glimpse of the dire state it is in. The kitchen is not only cramped and crowded, it also feels very small and claustrophobic with not much room to move around in, let alone sit down and eat. The counter tops and cabinets are very old fashioned and are finished in a dull white. There is so much that needs to be refreshed and replaced. But where to begin…  

After: stunning results.

This image is proof of what a little bit of love, care and attention to detail can do to a space that was completely run down. The new design is absolutely eye-opening and earthy tones such as off-white and a soft brown have been used to enhance the space by elevating it on a whole new level of style. The glass cabinets that line the wall allow the residents to display their favorite dishes, whilst the decor is functional and the floor-space roomy. There is also a minimalist look to the space which feels unrestricted and uncluttered. Even though it is a small dining space, it is big on style!

Before: needs cleaning-up.

If we look outside this home before the renovation, we can see that it doesn't look too bad – but the facade is still incredibly unappealing. It is in desperate need of a clean up. The home stands on a nice block of land but you wouldn't know it from this image. 

After: fresh and tidy.

This just goes to show that it's the little things that make a big difference! The home received a fresh coat of paint which has turned it into a neat residence almost immediately. The rubbish that was lying around has been cleaned and the building looks modern and well-lit. With this much sunlight, and with plenty of trees and shrubs which surround the residence, the whole space feels cozy and welcoming

Before: worse for ware.

You wouldn't know that this is a bathroom just by looking at it. With old tiles chipping off the walls and exposed pipe-work everywhere, the room is in need of some serious renovation. The window is also a very dated design with opaque glass and a chocolate brown window frame. There is nothing modern or chic about this space.

After: light and bright.

The renovated bathroom is bright thanks to natural light coming in. The white colors on the wall and the white furnishings make it feel larger than it is—not to mention cleaner and neater too. The old brown window frame has been repainted and now fits into the environment pleasantly. This home has certainly come a long way

A unique semi-underground home in an artificial mountain!
What did you think of the kitchen renovation? Tell us in the comment section! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

