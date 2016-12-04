A fairytale family home in the countryside

The architects from 01 Architecten have created a fairytale home that looks like a quaint sanctuary in the countryside. With lush greenery all around and a chalet-style bearing, this modern cottage with its industrial chic look is just the right statement for a modern family home. This home does not merely make use of whimsical elements, but it also brings in good space utilization so that there is a place for each and everything here. Come and explore this home with us as we take you on a home tour!
The good looks of this home are borrowed from your favorite story book. The bearings are modern even as whimsical elements dominate the senses. The facade of the house has a smooth white finish with planks of wood around the corners and where the porch is. The slanting roof dips down low in an A-line structure with matting on top for a rustic look and feel.
The entryway of the home has an eclectic look with its modern facade and the rustic rooftop that comes sliding down the sides of the home. The shrubs and trees in the front yard make for a fairytale look. The modern porch is a wonderful rendition in white walls and with glass windows on top.
The estate is a simple one with expansive good looks to its credit. The winding driveway is a path carved out in the grass, and it leads you to the shed which plays the role of the garage as the home stands to a side, waiting for you to explore its various nooks and corners.
The two structures on the estate have been aligned in a diagonal setting that shows off the expansive look of the rest of the estate. It also divides the space well and creates a diamond like setting.
The home boasts of plenty of smart storage ideas that have been rendered in interesting nooks like these. Storage has been built under the stairs as well as the corners behind the doors so that one can easily store coats, bags and other items like umbrellas.
The monochrome kitchen has modern touches with sleek cabinets as well as plenty of windows, so as to usher in lots of natural light. The matte-finished counter is also a stylish and useful addition.
The small but luxurious bathroom is a classic one with many dramatic textures and a chandelier to boot! The white fittings balance the brown stone textures of the space, even as a white wall stands guard between the various areas to form becoming cubicles for various functions. This bathroom is a cozy one with the largesse of design at its heart.
