A beautiful home with lots of charm

A well-executed home with a unique design and classic contours is always a joy to behold. This home has been accorded awards due to this very aspect, and was rendered by the architects at Buro5 Architects and Associates. These professionals have managed to put together a home that speaks of high design values in terms of the styling as well as the use of unique materials. The choice of elements and the layout is what makes this structure a highly appreciated one. A crisp structure, spacious interiors and a luxurious backyard make this property all the more special.
The wooden planks and textures of the facade make this a robust structure. But what also stands out is the aligned layout of the two wings of the home which also creates a cozy feel and makes this a homely facade. The home has been set on a step type platform. Bricks, tiles and plastered walls also create a smooth finish for this facade.
The tower-like projection on the side of the porch looks like it has come straight out of your favorite children’s book to create a whimsical world in this green scene. The driveway comes to a winding halt at this end of the property.
The backyard of the home has a wonderfully contoured look that slopes downwards with a lap pool installed for a sense of luxury. Reclining chairs sit nearby as the structure looms large with its brown hues and glass elements.
The view around the home is unhindered from this vantage point. All you can see of the home is the neat brick facade with an industrial chic look, and a square window that makes way for the porch leading to the backyard and the terrace on top.
The entryway of the home opens towards the simple stairs that follows an undulating curve with wrought iron for the railings. The rest of the home is visible through the long corridor which leads you to the various quarters.
Massive sheets of glass have been used here to create a rather stylish dining room with a modern dining table and molded chairs. The home’s terraces and backyard are clearly visible from here. You also get to admire the stunning landscape around the property and receive tons of sunlight.
The textured ceiling as well as the stone wall and the classic bureau against it, all make for a whimsical style that does not go unnoticed easily!
The living room is a mix of the cozy and the sleek with its black couches and classic blinds that keep the bright sun out when it is unbearable. The grey walls make for a modern vibe.
The panoramic scenes of the great outdoors surrounding the home will ensure that you have a wonderful view anywhere you look. Or you can unwind on the deck or take a dip in the pool while breathing in fresh air.
