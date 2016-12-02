9 ways to make your bathroom decor more exciting

The bathroom is often the most underrated room in the house. We think, dream, sing, or even dance in the bathroom, so why do we skimp on decorating that space? It is essential that the decor and design of the bathroom is functional as well as beautiful so that you can relax in peace. Whether you live in a house or an apartment, give your bathroom the same attention you would give to any other room. Here are a few simple ideas to spruce up the walls of your bathroom.
Empty bathroom walls are boring. Try something different. Decals and drawings are a great way to spruce up the bathroom decor. Choose a wall that is bare. You can go for animal decals and drawings, like this bathroom. If you are more artistic than the average person, you can always paint something yourself.
A mirror is more than just a looking glass. Go the non-traditional way and use the mirror as a backdrop for beautiful paintings or photographs in your bathroom. Besides, having a mirror in any room gives the illusion of more space and gives the room a lot more depth.
Most people will never think of adding an array of colors in their bathroom. Most either opt for a neutral shade or monochrome bathroom. Making unusual choices occasionally is recommended though. Pick multi-colored tiles to decorate one wall of the bathroom, as you see here. The space will look brighter and more attractive. Take a cue from this beauty designed by the architects at Lucas Lage Arquitetura.
Wood is ideal for all kinds of bathroom designs. If you don’t want to pick something too unusual, but still want to add something different, go for wood. Wooden planks can be used in the shower area and even for the furniture in the bathroom. A small wooden table to arrange your toiletries can also make for a great addition.
Want a little color but not too much? Use white with another color to make your bathroom look beautiful and elegant. This bathroom uses splashes of pink everywhere, without going overboard. Make sure to balance the color with the white.
Simplicity and elegance are personified with this bathroom design. The all-white ceiling and walls go perfectly with the window that brings in natural light. White bathroom fittings combined with another neutral shade look just right.
The right kind of lighting can set the perfect mood. This bathroom uses black along with light wood for its walls. But the highlight of this design is the lighting behind the mirror. Despite the small area of the bathroom, the design is perfect.
Small ceramic tiles in various patterns look wonderful in any area. Using a sequence of designs, you can create an entire wall full of these tiles. Just concentrate on one wall and your bathroom will be completely transformed.
Style does not always trump functionality. You can have both in equal measures. This bathroom does just that. The beautiful mirror frame and rustic tables under the sink that serve as storage area look flawless.
These nine ideas were hand-picked to give you the best kind of inspiration for your bathroom. Here is another story you might like - 9 Stunning bathrooms.