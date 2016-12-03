An unbelievable loft apartment with unforgettable views

A place for my books and a place to cook for my friends were the only requirements this homeowner gave to architect firm KOKO ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN before they started designing the plans for reconstruction.
Originally, this dream space had been a penthouse, which was then turned into several recording studios in the 1980's, complete with blacked out windows, and it even had a hot tub where the living room now is!
After learning of the owner's passion for cooking, the design team decided to dedicate an entire level to the kitchen, while downstairs is taken up by an expansive entertaining area and a cozy library corner. And in this home, sleeping takes third place on the priority list behind cooking and reading, with the master suite tucked away out of sight.
We are excited to take you on a tour through this incredible two story apartment today, but be warned, you will for sure start dreaming of having your own
kitchen and library in the sky.
With the open plan design, huge work benches, floor to ceiling windows and skylights allowing plenty of light and ventilation, this expansive kitchen is a chef's dream come true.
No matter how many hours the cook is spending in the kitchen, the surrounding views are to die for and will keep him and guests entertained right through the day.
An (almost) all-white interior keeps the kitchen look fresh and modern, and the blood red cupboards add vibrancy and dynamism. The informal dining table surrounding the bench on the right makes this a practical space as well—there is no need to traipse up and down the stairs every time you want to eat!
This cantilevered wooden staircase is the 'spine of the house', connecting the upper kitchen level to the downstairs entertaining space. And thanks to the skylights and glass doors above, an impressive view of the Empire State Building is revealed as you ascend the stairs, making this quite the statement staircase.
On the living floor below, we have several cozy corners with luxurious sofas, a fireplace and even a grand piano. But the whole floor is free of any partitions (apart from the staircase wall) which would close the space in and encroach on the spectacular views.
The lounging areas, as well as this reading corner were designed with the idea of the 'conversation pits' from the 1950's in mind, but are kept above the ground, and house modern furniture in neutral tones.
As the priority in this home is entertaining friends, the dining area had to be enough to host a large group at any time. With a sturdy oak table, high backed chairs and low, warm lighting, this space is comfortable, inviting and ideal to keep people lingering all night.
The baby grand piano and day bed next to the table is perfect for guests to lounge around in complete relaxation while staying social and conversational.
The bathroom is similarly extravagant, open plan and minimal. The shower cubicle is left open, and surfaces are finished in polished tiles so the bathroom is in fact, one big wet area.
Set in a wooden vanity, the huge ceramic washbasin is total luxury, and the frosted glass with flax grass feature adds a bit of color to the neutral color palette.
Back to the rooftop, this outdoor seating area is truly unforgettable. The impressive skyscrapers of downtown Manhattan are framed by a wooden pergola, and the topiaries planted around the perimeter keep the space intimate and lush.
A large table with wicker chairs provide the perfect setting for a memorable dining experience.
Edged with stunning metallic planter boxes filled with a wild garden, the rest of the balcony is as impressive. Pale tiles and raised wooden levels finish the huge space, and white outdoor chairs are dotted around the patio for guests to soak up the views.
If you too want to soak up more views from the top, then check out this elevated, decadent apartment.