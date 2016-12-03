An unbelievable loft apartment with unforgettable views

A place for my books and a place to cook for my friends were the only requirements this homeowner gave to architect firm KOKO ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN before they started designing the plans for reconstruction.

Originally, this dream space had been a penthouse, which was then turned into several recording studios in the 1980's, complete with blacked out windows, and it even had a hot tub where the living room now is!

After learning of the owner's passion for cooking, the design team decided to dedicate an entire level to the kitchen, while downstairs is taken up by an expansive entertaining area and a cozy library corner. And in this home, sleeping takes third place on the priority list behind cooking and reading, with the master suite tucked away out of sight.