A smart 1300 ft² loft home in New York

Bento Box Loft, a contemporary and elegant apartment is owned by a young Japanese couple with young kids. Despite spanning a modest area of 1300 ft², the architects at Koko Architecture + Design planned the loft in such a way that it becomes functional, cozy and visually appealing. Concealed storage and utilization of vertical space made this possible. Minimal and trendy furnishing, pops of vibrant hues, in-built niches and large glass windows make this home a charmer.
White walls, large glass windows, a warm wooden floor and minimalist decor make the interiors appear bright, airy and open. The green sofa, red dining chairs and a bunch of sunflowers add color and life to the space. The TV unit comes with sleek shelves for storing stuff, while the solid T-beam offers structural stability.
The sofa and the sleek cabinet on the side add a playful note to the living area, while a staircase in the background leads to the mezzanine. Right behind the couch is the parents’ bedroom which enjoys privacy with the help of frosted glass sliding doors.
The master bedroom is on a platform of sorts, which conceals multiple wooden drawers for storage needs. You can also catch a glimpse of more sleek cabinets inside.
A mix of white and light-hued wooden cabinets makes the kitchen a very practical, convenient and stylish space. Dashes of red here and there add boldness to the kitchen furniture, while chic pendant lights brighten up the setting. The dining arrangement is simple and fun, with red chairs flanking a slim white table.
The corner right next to the kitchen has been efficiently utilized as a home office with smooth white cabinets and perforated panels for the wall. The desk is neat and modern too.
Bunk beds with in-built steps, shelves and large closets underneath make the children’s bedroom sensible and playful. The lofty sleeping nooks are comfy and airy, while the wooden floor lends warmth.
Deliciously blue cabinets and a bold red chair lend the white study nook lots of vibrancy and spunk. Glass windows bring in lots of light and fresh air, while a clever niche in the wall holds the printer.
Dashes of yellow, green, red, blue and pink make the kids’ bathroom real fun. Mirrors lend the illusion of extra space, while the green floor mat reminds us of fresh grass. The cute artificial potted plants and the printed shower curtain are eye-catching too.
What an intelligently planned and stylishly decorated home, right?