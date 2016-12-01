12 innovative rooftop ideas

So much can be done with the roof of your home as it is a place with no barriers, and your creative ideas are free to shine! Today we will show you 12 out of the ordinary rooftops which have been recreated to become places of leisure and entertainment. Designing and decorating the roof of your home doesn't have to be a high-budget project either. Join us to see a bundle of innovative ideas to make your rooftop a place of pure leisure and style.