A stunning turnaround for a humble home

You don't have to have a grand home to be able to instigate a seriously stylish revamp and we're going to prove that to you today, by showing you a home restoration that you won't believe! Seriously neglected and lacking in style, this simple home got a seriously contemporary shake-up to make it a gorgeous gray-scale home that any architect would be proud to have in their portfolio! Come with us now as we look at the finishing touches that made all the difference!
Cracked render, mildew and bars across the windows don't exactly make for a dream home but they do make a great basis for a dramatic turnaround. Let's be honest though, this facade couldn't get much worse, could it? Don't even get us started on that poor excuse for a bathroom either!
You certainly wouldn't expect to find a living room and bathroom as stylish as these ones inside a mildew-ridden property, would you? Floating storage, bold wall color choices and fabulous designer furniture and luxury tiles really have made this a home to enjoy and cherish. We can see that traditional and modern motifs are going to be combined throughout, so what's next?
As kitchens go, this one is up there with the most functional and well thought out! Thanks to a lot of natural light pouring in, dark cabinets were an option and how great to they look? Adding just enough of a contemporary edge to an otherwise traditional space, the black cupboard doors really do make a big impression!
Isn't it amazing what some new render, fabulous colors and modern metalwork can do? There's absolutely no sign of the sad, to the point of almost scary, exterior that once stood here, as in its place is this modern medley of neutral grays and modular blocks. Wow!
The way the grays have been selected and used here is absolutely incredible. Mimicking natural shadows, the subtle variation in hues creates a facade that looks totally new, not revamped. Seriously, don't you think this seems like a whole new building?
